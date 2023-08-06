Gigi Hadid Shared So Many New Pics Of Her Daughter Khai In ‘Best Of Summer’ Gallery

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai will turn three on September 19.

The model marked yet another summer with her by sharing an intimate look at their life together.

Khai's fashion was particularly on display.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai will turn three on September 19, and the model marked yet another summer with her by sharing an intimate look at their life together. Hadid posted a series of photos on Instagram featuring her best shots of the season. The majority featured her and Khai together.

Khai's fashion was particularly on display, and unsurprisingly, the daughter of a top model already has impeccable style. Strawberry print dresses, rainbow tutus, and smiley face-embellished jeans were among the looks. Scroll through them all below:

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram

Hadid kept Khai's face hidden in the photos, as she has done since Khai was born. Hadid explained this decision in an open letter she posted in July 2021. “To the paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughter's face on social media,” she wrote at the time.

“Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen. It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC, and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, and if and when she is caught on camera, I know it’s an extra effort, but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do… and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family.”

Hadid's ex-boyfriend Malik recently spoke at length about Khai in his Call Her Daddy interview. “I think she's funny. Like, she's a bit of a cheeky one,” Malik said. “Yeah, she likes to have a bit of a joke and stuff and laugh a lot. She's chill though, but she loves reading as well, which is something I think she definitely took from me. She just has an affinity for words, like she remembers everything.”

Story continues

Grilled Cabbage "Steaks"

Photo credit: Hearst Owned

We LOVE these.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Potatoes

Photo credit: Parker Bach

Make these ASAP if you've never had grilled taters.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Chicken Wings

Photo credit: Parker Feierbach

Nothing compares to grilled wings 🙌

Get the recipe from Delish.

California Grilled Chicken

Photo credit: Parker Feierbach

Chicken breasts topped with mozz, avocado, and tomato are everything.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Corn

Photo credit: Parker Feierbach

Rule #1: Don't overcomplicate it.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Honey Soy Grilled Pork Chops

Photo credit: Parker Feierbach

Fire up the grill.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Asparagus

Photo credit: Ethan Calabrese

Fire up the grill!

Get the recipe from Delish.

Jalapeño Popper Burgers

Photo credit: Chelsea Lupkin

Summer's MVP is here.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Mediterranean Grilled Eggplant

Photo credit: Parker Feierbach

The Mediterranean vibes will have you feeling like you're relaxing along the coast.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Classic Burger

Photo credit: Parker Feierbach

Is there anything more satisfying than a good burger?

Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Guacamole

Photo credit: Chelsea Lupkin

The smokiness of the grilled avocado adds such complexity.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Chicken Satay

Photo credit: Parker Feierbach

The peanut sauce is the ultimate wingman.

Get the recipe from Delish.

BLT Burgers

Photo credit: Jonathan Boulton

Everything is better with a bacon weave bun.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Veggie Kabobs

Photo credit: Erik Bernstein

These kabobs have the *perfect* combination of flavors and textures.



Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Chicken

Photo credit: Ethan Calabrese

Get grilling!

Get the recipe from Delish.

Fish Tacos

Photo credit: Parker Feierbach

These will transport you straight to southern California.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Spicy Grilled Broccoli

Photo credit: Parker Feierbach

This will make ANYONE want to eat their vegetables.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Photo credit: Parker Feierbach

Thanks to a magical combination of brown sugar, cumin, paprika, and lemon zest, this grilled tenderloin is one of our all-time favorite pork recipes.



Get the recipe from Delish.

Spicy Grilled Shrimp

Photo credit: Parker Feierbach

The sauce doubles as a marinade and a glaze—don't forget to reserve some for basting the shrimp while it's on the grill!



Get the recipe from Delish.

Caprese Steak

Photo credit: Parker Feierbach

You'll go totally capr-azy!

Get the recipe from Delish.

Spiral Hot Dogs

Photo credit: Jonathan Boulton

These are boinging!

Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Corn

Photo credit: Lindsay Funston

We've got six magical ways to top grilled corn—and bacon-wrapped isn't even the best one.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Jerk Chicken

Photo credit: Ethan Calabrese

No time to make it to the Caribbean? We've got you covered.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Cheddar Bacon Ranch Corn

Photo credit: Jonathan Boulton

When corn lives its best life.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Artichoke

Photo credit: Parker Feierbach

You'll be scooping out every last bite.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Pineapple Bun Burgers

Photo credit: Jonathan Boulton

Burgers get a tropical makeover.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Green Beans

Photo credit: Parker Feierbach

Extremely underrated.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Tomato Bun Sliders

Photo credit: Jonathan Boulton

Tastes like summer. 😎

Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Watermelon

Photo credit: Chelsea Lupkin

Something sweet to add to all the savory!

Get the recipe from Delish.

Jalapeño Popper Dogs

Photo credit: Chelsea Lupkin

Because, summer.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Mexican Street Corn (Elote)

Photo credit: Parker Feierbach

Forget plain old butter — these kernels get the star treatment.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Bruschetta Chicken

Photo credit: Tiffany Azure

The least basic grilled chicken has ever looked.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Shrimp Foil Packets

Photo credit: Parker Bach

These quick & easy foil packets take inspo from the beloved (but tedious) shrimp boil.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Salsa Verde Chicken

Photo credit: Jonathan Boulton

This grilled chicken will have you saying "Olé!"

Get the recipe from Delish.

Campfire Popcorn

Photo credit: Chelsea Lupkin

Who knew you could make popcorn over a campfire?

Get the recipe from Delish.

Beer Can Burgers

Photo credit: Jonathan Boulton

Just when you thought burgers couldn't get any better...

Get the recipe from Delish.

Burger 'n Fries Foil Packs

Photo credit: Jonathan Boulton

Summer's answer to burgers and fries.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Loaded Grilled Cauliflower

Photo credit: Alexa Payesko

Who needs beef when you have cauliflower steaks?

Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Pizza Bread

Photo credit: Jonathan Boulton

Yes, you can make pizza over a campfire.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Brussels Sprouts

Photo credit: Chelsea Lupkin

If you thought Brussels sprouts couldn't get any better, wait until you throw them on the grill.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Bang Bang Corn

Photo credit: Chelsea Lupkin

The prettiest corn you'll grill all summer.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Pineapple Chicken

Photo credit: Ethan Calabrese

This tropical grilled chicken is your new go-to summer dinner.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Foil Packs

Photo credit: Chelsea Lupkin

This recipe was made for summer.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Teriyaki Chicken and Pineapple Yakitori

Photo credit: Spoon Fork Bacon

Yakety yak!

Get the recipe from Delish.

Asian BBQ Salmon

Photo credit: Spoon Fork Bacon

Take your salmon obsession to the flame.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Corn Salsa

Photo credit: John Komar

With tangy lime and sweet basil, this grilled corn salsa couldn't be more perfect for summer.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Beer Cheese Brats

Photo credit: Jonathan Boulton

Everything can stand to be improved by the addition of beer and cheese.

Get the recipe from Delish.

No-Bun Hot Dogs

Photo credit: Joe Spit

Who says hot dogs need buns?

Get the recipe from Delish.

Hawaiian Chicken Skewers

Photo credit: Joe Spit

Say aloha to your new favorite BBQ skewers.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Campfire Cobbler

Photo credit: Jonathan Boulton

Oh, you fancy, huh?!

Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Salmon

Photo credit: Jillian Guyette

This is the fastest and easiest way to cook salmon ever.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Lemon Butter Salmon Foil Packs

Photo credit: Jonathan Boulton

Make dinner classy without the cleanup.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Campfire Potatoes

Photo credit: Chelsea Lupkin

You're going to want to make these with or without a campfire.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Philly Cheesesteak Foil Packs

Photo credit: Jonathan Boulton

Little packets of cheesy heaven.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Ranch Potatoes

Photo credit: Jonathan Boulton

Now we want to grill all our potatoes!

Get the recipe from Delish.

Crack Corn

Photo credit: Jonathan Boulton

The most addictive way to eat grilled corn.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Garlicky Lamb Chops

Photo credit: John Komar

When you need a super fast weeknight dinner, lamb chops are the way to go.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Party Shrimp Boil

Photo credit: Jonathan Boulton

We turned our shrimp boil foil packs into an awesome party skewer.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Steak Taco on a Stick

Photo credit: Chelsea Lupkin

Meet our new favorite way to eat steak tacos.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Zucchini

Photo credit: Emily Hlavac Green

Here's your healthy, go-to summer side.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Greek Chicken Kebabs

Photo credit: Jonathan Boulton

A dish that transports you to the Mediterranean? Opa!

Get the recipe from Delish.

Balsamic Grilled Mushrooms

Photo credit: Park Feierbach

The only way to eat mushrooms during the summer.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Peaches

Photo credit: Lindsay Maitland Hunt

Dessert for dinner? Why not.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Artichoke

Photo credit: Parker Feierbach

The cool, green pistachio-yogurt cream adds a little bit of spice and crunch.



Get the recipe from Delish.

Hot Shot Grilled Salmon

Photo credit: Courtesy of Ethan Calabrese

Salmon fillets get a kick from spicy Sriracha glaze.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Loaded Grilled Cauliflower

Photo credit: Parker Feierbach

No need for a potato—cauliflower does the job even better!



Get the recipe from Delish.

Barbecue Chicken with Chili-Lime Corn on the Cob

Photo credit: Anna Watson Carl

You'll want to use the buttery chili-lime spread on all your vegetables from now on.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Kalbi (Korean Short Ribs)

Photo credit: Andrew Bui

The charred crust is essential for this Korean favorite.

Get the recipe from Delish.

Grilled Lobster Tail

Photo credit: CHARLIE GILLETTE

The fanciest thing you'll put on your grill all summer.

Get the recipe from Delish.

He added that she is also an incredible singer. “She's only two and a half, like, and she harmonizes with me well and finishes notes,” he revealed.

“She can hold them for a long time. I'm like, you might have a bit of ability, you. [She] hit these high notes, like for falsettos. Yeah, it's crazy. I’m like yo, like whoa. I couldn’t do this at your age. I didn’t speak until I was three. And she remembers full lyrics to songs as well. Like, every word. [She’s] smart. She loves Disney movies, so we sing a lot of Disney songs together and sing like, ‘You've Got a Friend in Me,’ and stuff. Yeah, she sings really cute.”

You Might Also Like