Gigi Hadid Shared So Many New Pics Of Her Daughter Khai In ‘Best Of Summer’ Gallery
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai will turn three on September 19.
The model marked yet another summer with her by sharing an intimate look at their life together.
Khai's fashion was particularly on display.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai will turn three on September 19, and the model marked yet another summer with her by sharing an intimate look at their life together. Hadid posted a series of photos on Instagram featuring her best shots of the season. The majority featured her and Khai together.
Khai's fashion was particularly on display, and unsurprisingly, the daughter of a top model already has impeccable style. Strawberry print dresses, rainbow tutus, and smiley face-embellished jeans were among the looks. Scroll through them all below:
Hadid kept Khai's face hidden in the photos, as she has done since Khai was born. Hadid explained this decision in an open letter she posted in July 2021. “To the paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughter's face on social media,” she wrote at the time.
“Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen. It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC, and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, and if and when she is caught on camera, I know it’s an extra effort, but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do… and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family.”
Hadid's ex-boyfriend Malik recently spoke at length about Khai in his Call Her Daddy interview. “I think she's funny. Like, she's a bit of a cheeky one,” Malik said. “Yeah, she likes to have a bit of a joke and stuff and laugh a lot. She's chill though, but she loves reading as well, which is something I think she definitely took from me. She just has an affinity for words, like she remembers everything.”
Grilled Cabbage "Steaks"
We LOVE these.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Potatoes
Make these ASAP if you've never had grilled taters.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Chicken Wings
Nothing compares to grilled wings 🙌
Get the recipe from Delish.
California Grilled Chicken
Chicken breasts topped with mozz, avocado, and tomato are everything.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Corn
Rule #1: Don't overcomplicate it.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Honey Soy Grilled Pork Chops
Fire up the grill.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Asparagus
Fire up the grill!
Get the recipe from Delish.
Jalapeño Popper Burgers
Summer's MVP is here.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Mediterranean Grilled Eggplant
The Mediterranean vibes will have you feeling like you're relaxing along the coast.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Classic Burger
Is there anything more satisfying than a good burger?
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Guacamole
The smokiness of the grilled avocado adds such complexity.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Chicken Satay
The peanut sauce is the ultimate wingman.
Get the recipe from Delish.
BLT Burgers
Everything is better with a bacon weave bun.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Veggie Kabobs
These kabobs have the *perfect* combination of flavors and textures.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Chicken
Get grilling!
Get the recipe from Delish.
Fish Tacos
These will transport you straight to southern California.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Spicy Grilled Broccoli
This will make ANYONE want to eat their vegetables.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Pork Tenderloin
Thanks to a magical combination of brown sugar, cumin, paprika, and lemon zest, this grilled tenderloin is one of our all-time favorite pork recipes.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Spicy Grilled Shrimp
The sauce doubles as a marinade and a glaze—don't forget to reserve some for basting the shrimp while it's on the grill!
Get the recipe from Delish.
Caprese Steak
You'll go totally capr-azy!
Get the recipe from Delish.
Spiral Hot Dogs
These are boinging!
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Corn
We've got six magical ways to top grilled corn—and bacon-wrapped isn't even the best one.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Jerk Chicken
No time to make it to the Caribbean? We've got you covered.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Cheddar Bacon Ranch Corn
When corn lives its best life.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Artichoke
You'll be scooping out every last bite.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Pineapple Bun Burgers
Burgers get a tropical makeover.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Green Beans
Extremely underrated.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Tomato Bun Sliders
Tastes like summer. 😎
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Watermelon
Something sweet to add to all the savory!
Get the recipe from Delish.
Jalapeño Popper Dogs
Because, summer.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Mexican Street Corn (Elote)
Forget plain old butter — these kernels get the star treatment.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Bruschetta Chicken
The least basic grilled chicken has ever looked.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Shrimp Foil Packets
These quick & easy foil packets take inspo from the beloved (but tedious) shrimp boil.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Salsa Verde Chicken
This grilled chicken will have you saying "Olé!"
Get the recipe from Delish.
Campfire Popcorn
Who knew you could make popcorn over a campfire?
Get the recipe from Delish.
Beer Can Burgers
Just when you thought burgers couldn't get any better...
Get the recipe from Delish.
Burger 'n Fries Foil Packs
Summer's answer to burgers and fries.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Loaded Grilled Cauliflower
Who needs beef when you have cauliflower steaks?
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Pizza Bread
Yes, you can make pizza over a campfire.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Brussels Sprouts
If you thought Brussels sprouts couldn't get any better, wait until you throw them on the grill.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Bang Bang Corn
The prettiest corn you'll grill all summer.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Pineapple Chicken
This tropical grilled chicken is your new go-to summer dinner.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Foil Packs
This recipe was made for summer.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Teriyaki Chicken and Pineapple Yakitori
Yakety yak!
Get the recipe from Delish.
Asian BBQ Salmon
Take your salmon obsession to the flame.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Corn Salsa
With tangy lime and sweet basil, this grilled corn salsa couldn't be more perfect for summer.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Beer Cheese Brats
Everything can stand to be improved by the addition of beer and cheese.
Get the recipe from Delish.
No-Bun Hot Dogs
Who says hot dogs need buns?
Get the recipe from Delish.
Hawaiian Chicken Skewers
Say aloha to your new favorite BBQ skewers.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Campfire Cobbler
Oh, you fancy, huh?!
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Salmon
This is the fastest and easiest way to cook salmon ever.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Lemon Butter Salmon Foil Packs
Make dinner classy without the cleanup.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Campfire Potatoes
You're going to want to make these with or without a campfire.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Philly Cheesesteak Foil Packs
Little packets of cheesy heaven.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Ranch Potatoes
Now we want to grill all our potatoes!
Get the recipe from Delish.
Crack Corn
The most addictive way to eat grilled corn.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Garlicky Lamb Chops
When you need a super fast weeknight dinner, lamb chops are the way to go.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Party Shrimp Boil
We turned our shrimp boil foil packs into an awesome party skewer.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Steak Taco on a Stick
Meet our new favorite way to eat steak tacos.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Zucchini
Here's your healthy, go-to summer side.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Greek Chicken Kebabs
A dish that transports you to the Mediterranean? Opa!
Get the recipe from Delish.
Balsamic Grilled Mushrooms
The only way to eat mushrooms during the summer.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Peaches
Dessert for dinner? Why not.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Artichoke
The cool, green pistachio-yogurt cream adds a little bit of spice and crunch.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Hot Shot Grilled Salmon
Salmon fillets get a kick from spicy Sriracha glaze.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Loaded Grilled Cauliflower
No need for a potato—cauliflower does the job even better!
Get the recipe from Delish.
Barbecue Chicken with Chili-Lime Corn on the Cob
You'll want to use the buttery chili-lime spread on all your vegetables from now on.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Kalbi (Korean Short Ribs)
The charred crust is essential for this Korean favorite.
Get the recipe from Delish.
Grilled Lobster Tail
The fanciest thing you'll put on your grill all summer.
Get the recipe from Delish.
He added that she is also an incredible singer. “She's only two and a half, like, and she harmonizes with me well and finishes notes,” he revealed.
“She can hold them for a long time. I'm like, you might have a bit of ability, you. [She] hit these high notes, like for falsettos. Yeah, it's crazy. I’m like yo, like whoa. I couldn’t do this at your age. I didn’t speak until I was three. And she remembers full lyrics to songs as well. Like, every word. [She’s] smart. She loves Disney movies, so we sing a lot of Disney songs together and sing like, ‘You've Got a Friend in Me,’ and stuff. Yeah, she sings really cute.”
You Might Also Like