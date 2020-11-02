Gigi Hadid Shared Her First Photo With Her Baby Daughter

Getty Images, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor

What do you get when you cross a character from the video game Valorant with a Slytherin student at Hogwarts? Well, according to Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, you get the Hulk. Hadid and Malik posted their first photo with their new daughter, and this cast of characters is one we can solidly stan.

Hadid posted the image to her Instagram Story using the "My First Halloween" sticker. Though she and Malik opted not to show their daughter's face on social media, their faces tell us that the new parents are beyond in love with their little green creature.

Baby Hadid-Malik was born in September, so Halloween is her first holiday. And with her knitted green Hulk hat and that strong AF cartoon arm, it looks like baby is going to be a natural at this whole costume thing.

View photos

Instagram, @gigihadid

Both Hadid and Malik have kept their pregnancy journey private and offline for the most part, announcing her arrival with a simple photo posted to Malik's Twitter. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he announced on September 23rd, adding, "The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding."

And Hadid revealed on Instagram on October 24th that she took her daughter with her to go vote "for an America I want her to see," she wrote in the caption.

Page Not Found • Instagram

Instagram

Error

Please wait a few minutes before you try again.

© 2020 Instagram

This little family of superheroes (er...wizards? Action heroes?) is simply too darn cute. We can't wait to see more pics of baby in the weeks and months to come.