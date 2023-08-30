Gigi Hadid Was Seen Out With Cole Bennett Twice Amid Report That She Won’t ‘Settle Down’ for Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s on-off, never-confirmed situationship of a year is still ongoing, Us Weekly reports, but Hadid has no interest in committing to DiCaprio. In fact, for the first time since reports of Hadid and DiCaprio being involved broke last August, Hadid sparked dating rumors with someone else over the weekend: Cole Bennett.

Hadid was seen out twice with the 27-year-old music producer and video director, who is famous for his work with artists like Eminem, Kid Cudi, and Cordae. On Saturday, Hadid and Bennett were photographed leaving a house party in Los Angeles in the same SUV. On Tuesday, Hadid and Bennett were seen leaving The Nice Guy at the same time, but separately to different cars. Per the Daily Mail, Hadid’s car was behind Bennett’s.

Bennett has 3.7 million followers on Instagram and has run his Lyrical Lemonade multimedia company since 2013. He was nominated for BET Hip Hop Awards’ video director of the year in 2021. Neither he nor Hadid follow each other on Instagram—but it should be noted that Hadid doesn’t follow DiCaprio either.

As for DiCaprio and Hadid, a source told Us on August 27 that Hadid was happy to be single. “Leo and Gigi still talk on occasion, and they see each other fairly often because they travel in similar circles of friends,” the source said. “They respect each other and have fun when they’re together, but it’s not the type of situation Gigi would settle down for. She’s more than happy living the single life and focusing on her daughter and her career.”

