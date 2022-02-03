Gigi Hadid Says She's ’Trying To Learn’ To Be A Mum

Gigi Hadid has previously opened up about the pressures of motherhood and the doubt and anxieties that come with it.

The 26-year-old model, who formerly mentioned keeping a journal to handle her emotions, has now given us further insight into her life as a mum to one-year-old Khai.

During an interview with InStyle, the mother-of-one said: 'I'm trying to learn still, being a mum and letting myself rest.'

Referring to her disbelief that she had made a baby, the runway regular went on to say: 'I still can't believe it. It's wild. A lot of my mum friends feel like that, and we're nearing the first couple years [as parents].

'You're obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn and you're like, "Oh my god. Where did you come from?"'

Hadid also shared a glimpse into how day-to-day life has changed for her since becoming a mother and the conversations she has with her friends.

'We only talk about babies and sleeping and what bottles don't leak. One of them was like, "Hey, do you ever want to get dinner without the kids?" I was like, "Yeah, girl. Let's go."'



Hadid, who had a 'crazy' childhood as the daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, recalled of that time: 'You get home and there's a bunch of hot middle-aged ladies staring at each other.'

The older sister to Bella Hadid, whose teenage modelling career started at the age of 14, also addressed a question about whether she sees baby Khai modelling.

'She's going to do what she wants to do. She could be an astronaut. I don't know,' she said of Khai.

'She's just so smart, and she's so aware. She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking. She's just awesome,' she continued.

Hadid, who split from on-and-off boyfriend and co-parent Zayn Malik in October of last year, discussed the negative side of being open and honest about her life when under the spotlight.

'I've always been very trusting, and like a lot of people, I learned the hard way in this industry by being too open in interviews. You have to start to calculate your steps, because you went for it with an open heart, and sometimes it doesn't get portrayed that way,' she said.

She added: 'So, in part, yes, I have scaled back. But in the moments when you're face-to-face with people, you still have to be open. You're only going to have a human experience if you're fully in the moment. You try not to have those weird voices in your head that come from traumatic experiences.'

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar last year, Hadid recalled thinking: 'Am I good enough to be a mum?' while journaling her feelings.

Despite these (very normal) niggling thoughts, she's clearly made her mum Yolanda extremely impressed.

The 58-year-old TV personality told Vogue: 'I’m proud of her face on a magazine, but seeing her give birth was a whole other level of proud.'

