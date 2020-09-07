Gigi Hadid Just Admitted To Getting Her Favourite Pregnancy Snack Shipped To Her

From ELLE

Updated on 7/9/20: Weeks before she is due to give birth to her first child, Gigi Hadid has opened up about the lengths she’s gone to in order to satisfy her pregnancy food cravings.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old – who is due to welcome her baby any day now – shared on Twitter: 'Pregnancy is real when u order nationally shipped @sprinkles to be delivered to yourself. [sic]

'@sprinkles do I have to defrost the whole box right when I get it or can I defrost the [cupcakes] one by one to make them last longer?'

The Manhattan-based company Sprinkles is famous for its cupcakes, layer cakes, cookies and brownies.

Hadid also revealed that she’s been enjoying 'supreme triple chunk brownies' and 'make-your-own ranch mix dip [with] carrots’ during her pregnancy and is dreaming of In-N-Out burgers.

Earlier this month, the mum-to-be revealed her due date for the first time after sharing several new photos on Instagram from her pregnancy shoot, which were taken on July 26.

She captioned one of the photos '33 weeks'. If our calculations are correct, this means that Hadid’s due date is around September 13, if she carries the baby to the 40-week mark.

Original article published on 1/5/20: Gigi Hadid has confirmed her pregnancy following days of speculation and revealed the one breakfast treat she’s craving most.

During a video interview with the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, the 25-year-old spoke about her pregnancy, just one day after her mother Yolanda Hadid confirmed the news.

‘Thank you so much!’ she said. ‘Obviously, you know, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support so...’

News of the pregnancy broke on Monday when TMZ reported that the model and her boyfriend Zayn Malik had kept the pregnancy a ‘secret close to her family and friends’. The publication also stated that Hadid was around 20 weeks pregnancy and is expecting a a baby girl. The couple are yet to confirm this.

‘I’m trying [to be present for every part of it],’ she continued, wearing a red checked coat that covered up her bump. ‘Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it.’

The supermodel also spoke about her food cravings, revealing that her Cake Boss-made bagel-shaped birthday cake was just what she – and the baby – wanted.

‘My craving has been everything bagels,’ she told the TV host.

‘I eat an everything bagel everyday and so I was already like, so excited that my birthday cake was the everything bagel.’

She added that she cried when she found out that reality show star Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro made her cake as she is such a big fan of the show. However, she did joked that her pregnancy hormones or simply the conditions of quarantine might be to blame for her emotional reaction.