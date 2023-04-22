Gigi Hadid and Ryan Reynolds appear to unfollow Joe Alwyn on Instagram after Taylor Swift split

(Getty Images)

Some of Taylor Swift’s friends and family members appear to have unfollowed Joe Alwyn on Instagram after their break-up earlier this month.

On Thursday (20 April), fans noticed that the singer’s brother Austin Swift, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, and the Haim sisters (Alana, Danielle and Este) no longer follow Alwyn on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Alwyn, 32, appears to still follow all these celebrities – except for Hunt and Lively.

Also on Thursday (20 April), Swift was spotted in New York City with Hadid, Lively, and all three of the Haim sisters.

They were photographed in downtown Manhattan as they headed to the private club Zero Bond, according to a Page Six report.

Fans tweeted about the return of Swift’s “girl squad”, with one person writing: “She’s catching up with all her friends. I just know the tea is hot.”

Their outing comes one day after the Grammy winner was photographed having dinner at popular New York city restaurant Casa Cipriani, with Reynolds and Lively.

taylor’s friends are unfollowing joe on every business day 😭 pic.twitter.com/lcZCLlMvqG — Ron (@midnightstrack2) April 21, 2023

Alwyn was also seen on Thursday (19 April) for the first time since the break-up. Paparazzi photographed the Conversations with Friends actor in London.

On 8 April, Entertainment Tonight exclusively reported that the British actor and the “Bejeweled” singer had parted ways after six years together.

According to the outlet, their break-up was “not dramatic” and that the relationship had “just run its course” – noting that this is why Alwyn has been absent at Swift’s Eras shows.

Swift is currently performing across the US as part of her Eras Tour, which began on 18 March.

After news of their split broke, many Swifties highlighted changes in the singer’s setlist. Some fans also claimed they saw the singer tearing up while performing breakup track “champagne problems” from her 2020 album Evermore.