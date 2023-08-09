Gigi Hadid Returns for self-portrait's FW23 Campaign

Releasing the second half of its Fall/Winter 2023 campaign, self-portrait has tapped Gigi Hadid once again.

Butterflies flutter around the supermodel as she shines in a gold, shimmering sequin set. Hadid embraces her siren powers in a two-piece set comprised of a crop top and asymmetric mini skirt with curve-hugging ruching. The blonde beauty taps into her softer side, donning a demure tweed skirt suit in a pure snow white. Adorned with gold flower buttons, decorated with pearls, the set flaunts a skirt with a ruffled hemline. The juxtaposing looks result in a campaign that explores both sides of Hadid's femininity, empowering wearers to indulge in all facets of their womanhood.

Take a look at self-portrait's FW23 campaign in the gallery above.