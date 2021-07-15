Gigi Hadid replaces Chrissy Teigen as Paxton's narrator in Never Have I Ever season 2

Never Have I Ever loves a good narrator. Not only did the series surprise fans when it premiered by having tennis legend John McEnroe as Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) narrator, but also, in season 1, Ben's (Jaren Lewison) standalone episode featured none other than Andy Samberg as his narrator. And now, with the release of Never Have I Ever's second season, the series has chosen model Gigi Hadid to be Paxton's (Darren Barnet) narrator.

The reveal comes after Chrissy Teigen, who was originally set to narrate the Paxton-centric episode, decided to leave the show in June. Teigen had come under fire in May after Courtney Stodden claimed that Teigen had repeatedly harassed them online. Teigen would later apologize to Stodden in a series of tweets.

"Chrissy Teigen has decided to step away from a guest voiceover role in one episode of the upcoming second season of Never Have I Ever," a spokesperson for the show said in a statement at the time. "The role is expected to be recast."

Netflix kept the new narrator a secret until the show's release, but now that the episodes are out, viewers can listen to Hadid in the second season's third episode, as she discusses Paxton's struggles, from a broken heart to how difficult life can be for someone with a perfectly symmetrical face. (Samberg fans will also be happy to hear that he makes a brief voiceover appearance in the episode as well.)

Related content: