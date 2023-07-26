Gigi Hadid Photographed in Public for the First Time Since Her Arrest

This marks Hadid’s first public outing since she was arrested last week for carrying marijuana and drug paraphernalia

The Image Direct

Gigi Hadid was spotted in public for the first time since her arrest on Tuesday.

The model, 28, was photographed arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport to catch a flight out of New York.

Hadid sported a beige crop top and distressed denim jeans while carrying a blue-and-white plaid bag. She accessorized with a matching nude jacket, a colorful necklace and red Converse high-top sneakers.



The Image Direct

This was Hadid’s first known public outing since she was arrested and fined $1,000 after Customs & Border Control agents found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her luggage upon her arrival at the Cayman Islands earlier this month, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.



After flying on a private jet to the Cayman Islands from the U.S. on July 10, Hadid landed at Owen Roberts International Airport, where CBC discovered "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja" after putting her bags through a scanner and searching them by hand, according to Cayman Marl Road.

The quantities "were relatively small and were seemingly for personal consumption," the outlet reported.

Similar materials were found in the bags of Leah Nicole McCarthy, another member of Hadid's group, Cayman Marl Road reported. Hadid and McCarthy were arrested on "suspicion Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja" and transported to the Prisoner Detention Center.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

They were released on bail and appeared in a Summary Court on July 12 where they both pleaded guilty. Each was fined $1,000 and no conviction was recorded. Cayman Islands courts confirmed to PEOPLE that Hadid and McCarthy were arraigned in George Town, but did not specify the charges.

"Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in N.Y.C. with a Medical license," Hadid's rep told PEOPLE. "It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

After her arrest, Hadid's getaway appeared to continue on happily as planned. She posted a carousel of photos and videos of her vacation with friends on July 18.

"All's well that ends well,” she captioned the handful of bikini pictures and carefree romps in the sun, as she continued sharing even more highlights of the trip on Instagram.



