Gigi Hadid Opens Jacquemus' "LE SCULPTURES" Show

As always, Simon Porte Jacquemus' runway shows are the highlight of fashion month -- no matter when they fall -- and today's "LES SCULPTURES" show was no exception. Seemingly inspired by the works of Alberto Giacometti, the showcase took place at La Fondacion Maeght -- France's first independent art foundation and saw models walk among the Swiss artist's distinctive sculptures.

Opening the show was Gigi Hadid, with model Emily Ratajkowski also making an appearance, while guests like Julia Roberts and Kylie Jenner were seen attending the show. Slouchy, tailored silhouettes sashayed down the runway, interspersed with delicate sheer looks and vivacious prints, featuring cinched waists, draped fabrics and strappy footwear.

The showcase seemed to follow Jacquemus' core color palette, fusing soft beiges and yellows with bold blacks and reds, with textures including furry animal prints, sleek snakeskin and textured leather.

