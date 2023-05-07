Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio: A Complete Relationship Timeline

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's rumored relationship may not be old news…

Known for dating women in their early 20s, DiCaprio ended his four-year relationship with Camila Morrone in August, shortly after her 25th birthday. For her part, Hadid ended her on-and-off relationship with Zayn Malik in October 2021. The exes share a two-year-old daughter, Khai.

Rumors that DiCaprio, 48, and Hadid, 27, were “getting to know each other” surfaced in September after the pair were spotted partying together during New York Fashion Week. “He really likes that she has her life together,” a source told People around that time. “She has a child and she's mature. He wants to be with someone who has the same idea of good causes and political views like he does.”

Meanwhile, reports of Hadid's own feelings toward DiCaprio have ranged from“not interested” to “smitten.” Here's a complete timeline of Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's rumored relationship.

August 2022: After four years together, DiCaprio and Morrone are going their separate ways. Morrone turned 25 in June; DiCaprio was 47 years old at the time of their breakup. “There's so many relationships in Hollywood—and in the history of the world—where people have large age gaps,” Morrone told the Los Angeles Times in 2019. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

A source tells People that Morrone is “doing fine” without DiCaprio: “She has a big group of friends that really care about her. She is moving on with her life. She is not in contact with Leo.”

September 7, 2022: Us Magazine reports that DiCaprio has “his sights set” on Hadid, but she's not “interested” in pursuing a romantic relationship with the Titanic star, who is 20 years her senior. “They’re friends, but she doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now,” the source says.

September 10, 2022: DiCaprio and Hadid are spotted at an NYFW after-party. In photos published by the Daily Mail, the pair can be seen leaning into one another at Casa Cipriani. “They are getting to know each other,” one source tells People, while another confirms, “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi.”

A few days later, People reports that DiCaprio is drawn to Hadid's “mature” personality. Meanwhile, a source tells E! that the pair “have hung out several times and [DiCaprio] is interested” but they are not in an “exclusive” relationship. “Gigi is having fun with it,” the source says. “She is not interested in anything serious.” While the source claims that a “majority of their hangouts have stemmed from being in the same social circles at various parties," they add that Hadid thinks DiCaprio is “a really cool guy.”

October 31, 2022: Page Six reports that the pair shared a party bus with Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk on their way to the Circoloco’s Halloween party at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. “Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking,” a source at the event said. “The group got bottle service.”

November 11, 2022: Hadid skips DiCaprio's star-studded 48th-birthday bash in Beverly Hills. Attendees included the Oscar winner’s parents, as well as Tobey Maguire, Bradley Cooper, Rebel Wilson, LeBron James, Kate Hudson, Rami Malek, and Ashton Kutcher, per People.

November 19, 2022: Clearly, DiCaprio got over it. On November 19, the pair are photographed leaving Cipriani together. Apparently, Hadid is “smitten.”

“Gigi keeps spending time with Leo in NYC,” a source tells People. “He is very understanding about her being a mom and works around her schedule to see her—it’s very sweet.”

December 20, 2022: DiCaprio is spotted leaving LA's Birds Streets Club with 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas, but sources say there's nothing going on between them. “There is no truth to it this time,” one source told E! News. “They were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner.” The source added that there were “a number of other people in the car” when they left the club.

December 23, 2022: So much for GiCaprio! Page Six reports that the pair “like each other very much, but neither one wants anything serious right now.” The source adds, “Gigi’s priority is her daughter.”

Citing the actor's travel and party schedule, the insider continues, “Gigi doesn’t have the energy to run after DiCaprio.” The source says, “His routine is too much for her.”

December 31, 2022: Leo reportedly spends New Year's Eve on a yacht with friends, including Victoria Lamas.

January 6, 2023: All might not be lost. Entertainment Tonight reports that Hadid and DiCaprio are not over…they're just not exclusive. “Leo and Gigi have enjoyed their time together when they're able to see each other, but when they're busy with various commitments, they're doing their own things and they are not exclusive,” the source said. “They have respect for one another and have always just been seeing where things go.”

February 7, 2023: Following social media backlash, a source insists DiCaprio is not dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani.

February 17, 2023: Hadid is “done” with DiCaprio, according to a source. “She hasn't seen him for a while. She just decided that she was done with him,” the source told People. “They are at very different places in life. She prioritizes being a mom.”

They added, “It was never that serious anyway. It kind of just fizzled.”

February 24, 2023: In photos published by Page Six, Hadid and DiCaprio can be seen leaving the same restaurant in Milan. A source told the publication that the celebrities were not on a date but attending a large group dinner in honor of British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, which was also attended by Dakota Johnson and Kendall Jenner.

March 10, 2023: Once again, the pair are spotted together at a party. This time, a source tells People they were “tucked away” during Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's pre-Oscars soiree. “Leo and Gigi were tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low-key,” the source said. “There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot.”

However, another source claimed it was more of a group hang, telling People, “The two were in a group of over a dozen people in the VIP section who were hanging out.”

May 5, 2023: At around 2 A.M. on Friday morning, Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio were photographed leaving the same New York City hotspot about three minutes apart, per TMZ. A source tells Page Six that Hadid and DiCaprio were both attending a star-studded event at Cipriani Soho and were not seated together at dinner.

