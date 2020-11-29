Gigi Hadid Kisses Her Baby Girl's Head in a Cute Photo Posted by Yolanda Hadid

From Marie Claire

Celebs have been sharing Thanksgiving photos this weekend, and Yolanda Hadid couldn't resist posting a gorgeous snap of her new granddaughter on Instagram.

In the photo, Gigi Hadid can be seen cuddling up to her new baby girl and kissing her head. Proud grandmother Yolanda added a sticker to the picture featuring the words, "You are my sunshine."

Photo credit: Instagram

Yolanda's sweet snap follows an adorable mother-daughter selfie posted by Gigi ahead of the weekend.

And as she prepared for the holiday, Gigi shared more snaps of her baby girl, and revealed that they'd already decorated their home for Christmas. "A whole new kind of busy & tired 😅❤️ but she's da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early 🎁," the model captioned the post. Gigi could be seen holding her new baby in a BABYBJÖRN Carrier Mini in a leopard print design, due for release in 2021.

In September, Zayn Malik shared the news of his daughter's birth in an adorable Twitter post. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he wrote. "To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Meanwhile, E! News revealed that, per a source, "Gigi is very tired but is already an amazing mom. ... The first couple of weeks have been a hard transition but she hasn't complained and is very elated to be a mom ... Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately."

