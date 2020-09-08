Gigi Hadid just revealed her pregnancy food cravings

From Cosmopolitan

Gigi Hadid has mostly kept her pregnancy on the DL - save for a stunning photoshoot of her bump - but she's currently coming up to her due date, and it looks like she's getting some serious cravings.

The supermodel, who is around 34 weeks pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, revealed that she made a special food order of her favourite cupcakes, and she has every intention of eating them all herself.

"Pregnancy is real when u order nationally shipped @sprinkles to be delivered to yourself," she wrote on Twitter. Then she followed up: "@sprinkles do I have to defrost the whole box right when I get it or can I defrost them one by one to make them last longer?"

Pregnancy is real when u order nationally shipped @sprinkles to be delivered to yourself. 📦🧁😳😂😅 — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) September 7, 2020

When a fan asked what else she's been enjoying, the 25-year-old responded: "Supreme triple chunk brownies & make-your-own ranch mix dip w carrots ...... lol," she wrote.

Supreme triple chunk brownies & make-your-own ranch mix dip w carrots ...... lol. https://t.co/kn0cv8bogV — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) September 7, 2020

Despite keeping quiet early on in the pregnancy, Gigi has recently opened up about her experience. When a fan asked her what it was like to do a maternity photoshoot, she responded:

"I loved it, I knew what I wanted from the pics and Gab and L&I really made it happen for me," she said, referencing her shoot's stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and Luigi and Iango. "But [it] was definitely more tiring than working normally," she added. "Got through the second look and was like 'guys I think I can only do two more' hahaaaa."

The model spent much of lockdown at her family's farm, but is now back in New York with Zayn Malik as they prepare for the baby's arrival. "Zayn and Gigi are really excited and have been loving this experience together," a source recently told E! News. "They both are reading parenting books, have had fun planning the nursery and picking out items together. Things are going really smoothly, and they are closer as a couple more than ever."

We can't wait to meet the new arrival!

