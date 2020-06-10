Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Ashley Graham, and other models are auctioning off their clothes for the NAACP
If you’ve ever wanted to snag supermodel style, you’re officially in luck. Twenty-three models are teaming up with British Vogue to auction off some of their quarantine looks, with all proceeds going to two amazing organizations: the NAACP and NHS Charities Together.
Some of the models on deck include fashion icons like Ashley Graham, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Kendall Jenner, and Kate Moss.
Each model is auctioning off the clothes and accessories they’ve worn for Instagram selfies during the coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine.
While the items from your fave’s closet won’t come cheap—most items are already in the hundreds or thousands of dollars—all funds raised are going directly to the NAACP, which works to eliminate race-based discrimination around the world, and NHS Charities, which supports U.K. healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients.
If you want to bid on Gigi’s Fenty denim jacket (£420 or around $535) or Xiao Wen Ju’s Nike jacket (£180 or around $229) you’ll have to act fast—the auction ends on Friday, June 12th at 2 p.m. BST, or 9 a.m. EST for those in the US. All of the items worn will be featured in a spread in the July 2020 issue of British Vogue, which really ups the cool factor here.
In the July 2020 issue, some of #BritishVogue’s favourite models took part in a special project to raise money for @NHSCharitiesTogether and @NAACP. Dressed up in treasured pieces from their own wardrobes, they shared lockdown selfies, donating their featured items to British Vogue and @HardlyEverWornIt’s exclusive online auction. From #GigiHadid’s @Dior saddle bag to #LilyAldridge's cherished @Prada LBD and #JoanSmalls’ @GivenchyOfficial carry-all, you have the chance to bid on these prized style items for the first ever #TheWayWeWoreAuction. The event will begin on Vogue.hardlyeverwornit.com at 2pm BST on 9 June and end at 2pm BST on 12 June. See the supermodel selfies and items in full in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download now. Click the link in bio for more on the auction. Creative direction by @Kloss_Films, styling by @DenaGia.
Of course, if you’re not working with a supermodel budget, you can simply snag some all-star style inspo by visiting the Way We Wore official auction page to see everything that is up for grabs. You can directly donate to both organizations via their websites (NHS Charities Together and the NAACP) because supporting their important work is always in style.