Gigi Hadid 'Enjoys' Dating Bradley Cooper: 'She Finds Him More Mature' (Exclusive Source)

Gigi Hadid is having a good time with Bradley Cooper.

The two have been spending plenty of time together over the past several weeks, and a source tells PEOPLE that Hadid "enjoys" dating him.

"Her daughter will always come first," the source says. "She loves that Bradley is a dad, because he gets it. She finds him more mature than guys she dated in the past. They keep spending a lot of time together. They have dinner dates several times a week. It makes her happy."

The source went on to say that Hadid, 28, doesn't date "just to date," but is dating Cooper because she "finds him interesting and attractive."

Hadid, who is mom to Khai, 3, was first linked to Cooper, 48, in early October, when they were spotted dining together at Via Carota in New York City's West Village neighborhood before getting into the same SUV.

Days after their dinner outing, the two were spotted in N.Y.C. together again as Hadid rode in the same car as Cooper, with the actor behind the wheel.

A source told PEOPLE in October that there was an attraction between the two, though it was early days.

"They both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute…and there is an attraction.”

Though many of their outings together have been in New York City, they have ventured out for weekend trips as well.

“She is getting to know Bradley outside of the city. They take weekend trips together," another source told PEOPLE last month. "She has fun.”

They have even gone to Bucks County, Pennsylvania, near where Hadid's mom, Yolanda Hadid, has a farm, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

"They were both here at the same time," a regular at luxury hotel River House at Odette's confirmed to PEOPLE, adding that they were enjoying an evening at the hotel's exclusive roof bar.

"The roof bar is for members and hotel guests only," the onlooker explained, adding that Hadid's siblings, Bella Hadid and Anwar Hadid, are also members and frequent guests.

Hadid was previously in a relationship with Zayn Malik, with whom she shares daughter Khai. She and the One Direction alum, 30, split in October 2021 after nearly six years of dating.

Cooper was previously in a relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk, with whom he shares daughter Lea De Seine, 6. The pair, who began dating in 2015, broke up two years later but remain friends.



