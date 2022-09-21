Gigi Hadid Credits Zayn Malik for Throwing Daughter Khai the 'Best' Second Birthday Party: Photos

gigi hadid, zayn malik

Gigi Hadid is celebrating her little girl on a very special day.

On Monday, Hadid posted a photo of a Peppa Pig-themed cake as she wished daughter Khai a happy second birthday.

"Our angel girl turned 2 today," she captioned the photo on her Instagram Story. Hadid tagged Carlos Bakery, who provided the creative cake, as well as ex Zayn Malik, who she later revealed threw the sweet birthday bash.

"Her baba threw her the best party," she captioned a photo shared Wednesday, which showed Khai from behind in a pink tie-dye dress with sneakers on and her hair in a ponytail, reaching for something on the table her cake was on.

The Guest In Residence designer also shared a shot where her face is painted and Khai is pointing to something out of frame, covering her own face.

The model and Malik split last October and have been co-parenting their toddler since.

Hadid, 27, appeared on Sunday Today with Willie Geist earlier this month, where she opened up about being a mom to daughter Khai, calling her a "blessing."

"I think she's a genius. But I think that's what everyone says about their kid," said Hadid.

"It's so much fun," she added. "The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing."

Hadid and Malik welcomed their first child together back in September 2020.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik wrote on Twitter at the time. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Hadid also announced her little one's birth in a social media statement as well, sharing a black-and-white image featuring Malik and their daughter holding hands.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love🥺💕," she wrote.