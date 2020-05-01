Gigi Hadid confirms pregnancy and reveals what she's been craving

Photo credit: Darren Gerrish - Getty Images

News broke earlier this week that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are having their first child together.

For a good 48 hours afterwards, the couple remained quiet, with only the model's mother, Yolanda Hadid, officially confirming the pregnancy.

Then, last night, during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 25-year-old model confirmed the news herself, explaining: “Obviously we wish we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.”

Hadid also expressed her appreciation that she can fully experience her pregnancy, thanks to the confines of social distancing forcing her to stay at home.

“I’m trying, and especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day by day,” she said.



Hadid also revealed that she’s been craving bagels during her pregnancy and is eating one every day.

Her mother even organised a special bagel-shaped cake to celebrate Hadid’s 25th birthday earlier this week (which now, of course, makes much more sense), which she spent with her family and Malik.

“We did a breakfast party of like a few people, and then a dinner party of the same few people, so we tried to make it a day," she said.

“In the morning, my family brought out an ‘everything bagel cake’, which already blew my mind because my craving has been everything bagels. I eat an everything bagel every day, so I was already so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel.”

Hadid is currently five months pregnant and due in September. She’s been dating Malik on and off since 2015.

