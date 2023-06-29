Gigi Hadid Is So Chic in Silky Black Pants While Out in Paris

Marc Piasecki - Getty Images

Gigi Hadid took her sleek style to Paris.

The supermodel, who is in town for Paris Fashion Week, stepped out today in a chic all-black ensemble perfect for summer in the city. It was composed of a breezy one-shoulder top with a golden chain strap, and silky wide-leg pants. She finished the outfit with pointy leather heels, a square leather handbag, and black oval sunglasses from Dmy by Dmy. She additionally added some dazzle with large gold-and-diamond hoop earrings by Simon G, and some color with a bright red lip.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Marc Piasecki - Getty Images

The Guest in Residence founder—whose style consists mostly of cozy knits and comfortable layered staples—has been showing off her fabulous street style in Paris all week.

She was also amongst the star models who walked the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2024 menswear show on Monday. Friend and fellow model Kendall Jenner shared a video on Instagram of the two having fun backstage after the show. In it, Hadid is seen wearing a lacy sheer white minidress with straps and cutouts all over, in a floral print. She layered it over a white bra-and-thong set, and wore it with sheer white knee-high stockings in another floral print, and square-toe Mary Jane heels with little bows. Her only accessory was a pair of gold square earrings. Both models also showed off a glossy red manicure, wore natural makeup, and had their hair in slicked-back buns.

Hadid walked the runway in the dreamy look, and later changed into a brown minidress with cutouts to attend an after-party with Jenner and friends.

You Might Also Like