Gigi Hadid Celebrates Her 25th Birthday with Zayn Malik While Social Distancing Together

Gigi Hadid marked her 25th birthday with some very special people in her life — including boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Hadid, who turned 25, shared a sweet Instagram post on Saturday of herself holding up a "25" balloon on a deck outside while joined by Malik, 27, and her sister Bella Hadid.

The former One Direction member wrapped his arms around the two models while standing in between them.

Gigi captioned the post with a heart and cake emoji, while Bella, 23, jokingly commented, "slideeeee to the left. slideeee to the right...Criss cross!!"

In a second Instagram post, Gigi shared more photos from her at-home birthday celebration, which included a cake in the shape of an everything bagel with cream cheese made by Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro.

Another photo featured Malik giving Gigi a big hug as she held her birthday balloons on the deck.

Gigi and Malik dated for several years on-and-off before splitting in January 2019. Last month, the supermodel shared a romantic throwback photo of the pair weeks after publicly confirming their relationship was back on.

“(oldie) camera roll finds! 💛 #stayhome,” the star captioned the photos, which included a photo with the "Pillowtalk" singer.

Gigi and Malik first sparked rumors that they were back together in January when they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City. The following month, Gigi confirmed that their romance had been rekindled on Valentine’s Day after sharing a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to the singer.

“HEY VALENTINE,” Gigi captioned a solo shot of Malik taken on a disposable camera, which she posted to her second Instagram account, Gi’sposables. “Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019.”

Just one week prior, she shared a snap of the photo she keeps on her bedside table — a romantic shot of herself and Malik.

Malik and Gigi first started dating in November 2015.

After briefly splitting in March 2018, the pair revealed they got back together on social media. However, nearly a year later, in January 2019, multiple outlets reported that the two had split again.