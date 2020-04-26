Gigi Hadid Celebrates Her 25th Birthday with Zayn Malik While Social Distancing Together
Gigi Hadid marked her 25th birthday with some very special people in her life — including boyfriend Zayn Malik.
Hadid, who turned 25, shared a sweet Instagram post on Saturday of herself holding up a "25" balloon on a deck outside while joined by Malik, 27, and her sister Bella Hadid.
The former One Direction member wrapped his arms around the two models while standing in between them.
Gigi captioned the post with a heart and cake emoji, while Bella, 23, jokingly commented, "slideeeee to the left. slideeee to the right...Criss cross!!"
In a second Instagram post, Gigi shared more photos from her at-home birthday celebration, which included a cake in the shape of an everything bagel with cream cheese made by Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro.
Another photo featured Malik giving Gigi a big hug as she held her birthday balloons on the deck.
Gigi and Malik dated for several years on-and-off before splitting in January 2019. Last month, the supermodel shared a romantic throwback photo of the pair weeks after publicly confirming their relationship was back on.
“(oldie) camera roll finds! 💛 #stayhome,” the star captioned the photos, which included a photo with the "Pillowtalk" singer.
Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛🙏 I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. 😆 Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. 🥯🥯🥯🥯🍰
Gigi and Malik first sparked rumors that they were back together in January when they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City. The following month, Gigi confirmed that their romance had been rekindled on Valentine’s Day after sharing a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to the singer.
“HEY VALENTINE,” Gigi captioned a solo shot of Malik taken on a disposable camera, which she posted to her second Instagram account, Gi’sposables. “Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019.”
Just one week prior, she shared a snap of the photo she keeps on her bedside table — a romantic shot of herself and Malik.
Malik and Gigi first started dating in November 2015.
After briefly splitting in March 2018, the pair revealed they got back together on social media. However, nearly a year later, in January 2019, multiple outlets reported that the two had split again.