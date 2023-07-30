Gigi Hadid Brought Her Signature Supermodel Off-Duty Style to Taylor Swift's Concert

And accessorized with the most impressive collection of Eras Tour friendship bracelets.

Out of Taylor Swift's famous friends, Gigi Hadid is arguably the biggest Swiftie of them all.



Case in point? On Friday, the supermodel was spotted having an absolute blast while dancing and singing along in the stadium's stands during Swift's latest Eras Tour stop in Santa Clara, California, where she not only gave an energetic performance on the sidelines, but also delivered a stellar style moment in the process.



For the concert, Gigi, who attended with her makeup artist Patrick Ta, wore a glamorous version of the classic supermodel off-duty pairing of jeans and T-shirt, sporting a white crop top and a denim maxi skirt that featured beaded fringe and distressed detailing. She accessorized with gold feather-shaped earrings and an impressive collection of Eras Tour friendship bracelets on her arm (Swifties make and then trade them before each concert).

“I Want To Bottle This Moment Up Forever #ERASTOUR ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜,” Ta captioned a slideshow of photos and videos of him and Gigi enjoying the concert on Instagram. Gigi replied in the comments section, "BEST🥹."

Back in March, Gigi spoke about her excitement for Swift's upcoming tour while speaking with E! News, telling the outlet that she'll "try to make it to as many [shows]" as she can. "I'm a psychopath at a Taylor show," Gigi said. "I go nuts. I'm not cool at all. I'm like the most embarrassing friend." As for her concert-going style, she added: "I like to boogie, so I'm usually in jeans and T-shirt. I'll rep some Taylor merch if I get some."

