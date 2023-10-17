Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Are Reportedly Using Taylor Swift's Rhode Island Mansion as a "Secret Love Nest"

Getty Images

Today in Taylor Swift lends her house to people, there are new reports that Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are using the singer's Rhode Island mansion as a "secret love nest" so they can escape the spotlight.

According to a source who spoke to The Mirror, via Page Six, “Taylor is a total romantic and loves playing cupid for her friends. Even though Gigi and Bradley have their own properties in New York, they wanted somewhere more private to spend time getting to know each other and Taylor was only too happy to help. She said the door to her home is always open for them to use.”

Truly just WAITING for one of my friends to loan me the use of their mansion so I can have a weekend getting to know my personal Bradley Cooper.

But anyway! When it comes to Bradley and Gigi, it sounds like things are casual for now. A source recently told People that "They are having fun. She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don’t see anything serious happening right away if at all."

That said, Gigi has "had sort of a crush on [Bradley] for a while" and “[they have] things in common so it’s possible to see it progress. It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute…and there is an attraction.”

Guess we'll see what happens!

