Gigi Hadid has ash grey blonde hair now

Gigi Hadid celebrated her birthday this weekend and started her 27th year with an incredibly iconic hair and makeup look.

The supermodel and mum isn't afraid to change up her look and since dying her hair copper last year, has since been on a journey back to the blonde side.

But we know there's huge variations in the blonde world and rather than returning to her natural balayage highlights, Gigi has gone for a much icier look.

Channelling Madonna in her Like A Virgin stage, for her birthday glam Gigi wore a white lace suit, complete with corset and stacked pearl necklaces.

It's giving us Bridgeton crossed with Interview With The Vampire in the best possible way.

Makeup artist Patrick Ta tied the look together by giving Gigi Hadid pale glossy skin that we're normally used to seeing on K Pop members and accentuating her thick winged liner with some Euphora-style diamantes.

Seriously, if you haven't already, it really is time to invest in some rhinestones and lash glue.

The mastermind behind Gigi's ice queen hair was Laura Polko, who styled Gigi's perfect shade of ashy blonde into a slicked back ponytail that had an almost crimped wave to it.

We all know this kind of blonde takes some serious maintenance, so if you are thinking about it prepare yourself for spending a lot of time in the salon and a lot of money on purple shampoo.

Worth it though.

