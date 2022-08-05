Gigi Hadid Announces New Clothing Line Guest in Residence: 'Been Workin' on Something'

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 21: Top Model Gigi Hadid is seen backstage at the Versace fashion show on February 21, 2020 in Milan, Italy.
Gigi Hadid is adding fashion designer to her resumé!

The supermodel, 27, announced her new business venture on Instagram Thursday, revealing that she's working on her own clothing line, Guest in Residence.

In a carousel of photos posted to the social media platform, Hadid gave followers a glimpse at the behind-the-scenes process of creating her knitwear line, as well as several sample pieces from her forthcoming collection.

"Been workin on something …. with love, @guestinresidence 💛🧵 :)," Hadid captioned the photos.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Celebrates Ex Zayn Malik on Father's Day with Rare Image of Him and Daughter Khai

She also updated her Instagram bio, adding, "founder, creative director @guestinresidence."

Hailey Bieber showed her support for her longtime friend's newest endeavor, writing, "So excited about this 😍."

The sentiment was echoed by Gigi's sister, Bella Hadid, who added: "What we've all been waiting for. 💕💕💕💕💕💕."

RELATED: Gigi and Bella Hadid Surprise with Edgy Spandex and Leather Looks to Met Gala 2022

gigihadid/Instagram

In April, Gigi announced that she was teaming up with her childhood friend and founder of Frankies Bikinis, Francesca Aiello, for an all new swimwear collection.

RELATED VIDEO: Gigi Hadid Celebrates 27th Birthday with Friends and Family at N.Y.C. Bash

Gigi and Aiello grew up together in Malibu, California, and drew from their lifelong bond when designing the capsule.

"We designed this collection with so much love, and I believe that really shines through in the details," Gigi said in a release announcing the collaboration. "Both Frank and I have very social lives but also are big homebodies, and the collection really embodies that side of us."

"The collection is rooted in friendship and inspired by Gigi's care-free days at her family's dreamy countryside home, full of sentiment and nostalgia," read the caption of Frankies Bikini's announcement post on Instagram at the time.

