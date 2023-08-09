Gigi and Bella Hadid's Sister Alana Makes Runway Debut in Denmark: 'Core Memory Made'

The supermodels' older sister opened the Saks Potts spring 2024 show on Monday during Copenhagen Fashion Week

Andrea Adriani / Gorunway.com Alana Hadid models in Denmark

Alana Hadid is following in her supermodel sisters’ footsteps.

The older sister of Gigi and Bella Hadid made her fashion show debut on Monday, opening Saks Potts’ spring 2024 show during Copenhagen Fashion Week in Denmark.

Related: Gigi and Bella Hadid's Family: Everything to Know About Their Parents and Siblings

“Core memory made in Denmark with @sakspotts 🙏🏼 my first runway!” Alana, 40, wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “Thank you @barbarapotts @cathrinesaks 🤍🌧️✨what a way to arrive to Copenhagen, opening for the most amazing brand… in the rain.”

The Hadid Eyewear co-owner and fashion designer also shared a series of photos and videos documenting her experience behind the scenes at the Saks Potts runway presentation.

The carousel began with a video of Alana posing in a light blue striped long-sleeve polo for a test shoot with a photographer inside a white tent.

A white Saks Potts bag with Alana’s name written on it could be seen in the next snap, followed by Alana sitting in the makeup chair as a stylist pulled her hair up into a ponytail.

Alana Hadid/ Instagram Alana Hadid models in Denmark

Another behind-the-scenes clip featured Alana and all the models walking in the show gathered together in matching yellow long-sleeve button-downs.

In a separate video, Alana grew excited backstage, dancing and enthusiastically shaking her hands in the air as she received her final touch-ups in the tent.

Noemi Kapusy Alana Hadid models in Denmark

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alana also included footage that showed her temporary tattoos of animated blue and purple dolphins as well as photos of her runway look: a beige fitted leather jacket, denim pants, a blue sequin wrap skirt/pants and silver chrome thong sandals.



Alana Hadid/ Instagram Alana Hadid models in Denmark

Her runway walk was finally captured in the next clip, as she opened the Saks Potts fashion show by the sea.

Story continues

Wrapping up her recap on Instagram, Alana shared one last look at herself gleefully celebrating with a friend.

Noemi Kapusy Alana Hadid models in Denmark

Related: Gigi Hadid Celebrates Sister Alana's 40th Birthday at Toga-Themed Party

Alana expressed her gratitude to designer Catherine Saks in the comments, “Thank you. That was such an amazing experience.”

She also wrote in response to designer Barbara Potts’ comment: “Love you more. This was dreams.”

Alana’s sister Marielle jokingly commented on the post, “Turn 40 become runway model," to which Alana replied, “I’m living life backwards and it’s so fun.”

Jeff Goldblum’s wife, Emilie Livingston, wrote in the comments, “So sweet, cute, and beautiful!!! I always thought you were a runway model back when we worked together 👏❤️👏😍.”



“Congrats it runs in the family! 🔥” wrote model Liris Crosse, referring to Alana's sisters Gigi, 28, and Bella, 26.

Alana has previously opened about how her sisters’ fame hasn’t changed their connection, telling Grazia in 2019: "Regardless of Gigi and Bella's fame, and how hard they've worked, we really are just sisters. We go shopping, we do a little cooking, we have a group chat. We do all the things that sisters do."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.