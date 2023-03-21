‘It’s gigantic!’ Watch a large alligator cross the road at gated community in Florida

Madeleine Marr
·1 min read
Matt Devitt/Facebook

Another one!

WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt’s Facebook page has been busy lately.

Just a week after showing his followers a determined alligator busting through a fence in Florida, this ginormous gator showed up taking a casual stroll in a residential area.

Over the weekend, Devitt posted a video of yet another unwanted guest hanging out in a gate community.

The weatherman says a viewer named “Catalina” sent the station the video of the “big boy” crossing the road at the Forest Glen Golf & Country Club in Naples on Thursday.

READ MORE: Florida woman wakes up to see a gator in her pool

In the short clip’s voice-over, the huge reptile saunters across the tree-lined manicured street as residents look on from afar, shocked.

Two women in Spanish off camera marvel at its massiveness off camera.

“What the hell!”

“Dios mio!” the other screams.

“No, I don’t believe it,” responds the other. “It’s a lie.”

“Is it really here!?”

“It’s gigantic!”

It’s unclear if a trapper was called in or the gator was allowed to go about its day.

A call to Forest Glen went unanswered Monday, but it’s surrounded by nature so not entirely surprising that a giant reptile would be wandering around.

““Whether buying or renting at Forest Glen, you won’t be disappointed,” says a description on its website. “This membership-inclusive, gated community of 799 residences: executive, estates, twin villas, coach and garden homes, as well as condominiums, is virtually carved out of the pine forest and hunting preserve, creating a beautiful and serene setting where wildlife lives in harmony with the residents.”

Latest Stories

  • Mysterious thrashing in Florida swamp was alligator eating an alligator, woman learns

    “Amazing and scary.”

  • Tidal power developer slams DFO for years of delays, stops application for N.S. project

    The decades long saga to harness the highest tides in the world to create renewable energy seems to have hit another snag. But the problem is not the powerful currents, it's red tape. The CEO of Sustainable Marine Energy, a company based in Scotland with an office in Dartmouth, says his company is stepping back from its application for a site with the non-profit Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy (FORCE) near Parrsboro, N.S. "We have notified [the Department of Fisheries and Oceans] that we

  • Millions of dead fish fill a river in Australia, videos show. What caused the die-off?

    Officials say multiple fish species were swept up in the die-off, contributing to the massive number of dead fish in the river.

  • Student innovation helps Fraser Valley farmers tackle weighty plastic problem

    Farmers in Agassiz, B.C. finally have a solution to their thousand-tonne problem. Agassiz farmer Gerald Struys says farms in the area accumulate about 1,200 to 1,400 tonnes of agricultural plastic every year — about the equivalent of 350 Asian elephants. "It's important to find a way to recycle [the plastic] because just dumping in a landfill isn't doing any good," said Struys, who is also the chair of the Kent Ag Plastics society. Agricultural plastic includes bale wrap and bunker covers used t

  • Nova Scotia amends cap-and-trade rules to deliver $165M in power utility and ratepayer savings

    The Houston government has amended provincial cap-and-trade regulations to exempt Nova Scotia Power and ratepayers from $165 million in pollution payments — the paperwork needed to deliver a promise it announced last year. On Monday, the province said amendments to the cap-and-trade program regulations issued in a March 16 cabinet order effectively wipe 2.6 megatonnes of carbon emissions from Nova Scotia Power's account. That represents emissions from fossil fuels the company was forced to buy a

  • See shy 3-month-old twin bears venture out of the den at San Diego Zoo for first time

    They’re the first twins born at the zoo in 30 years.

  • Whale With Deformed Spine Spotted Off Spanish Coast

    A fin whale with a deformed spine was seen off the coast of Cullera in eastern Spain, the country’s Guardia Civil said on March 6.Oceanografic Valencia, a local aquarium, said the Guardia Civil and aquarium staff were mobilized on March 4 after receiving a report that the whale was entangled in a drift net.Biologists and veterinarians determined that the 40-tonne male whale, measuring around 17 meters long, was not entangled but did have “a serious deviation” in its spine, Oceanografic Valencia said, according to a machine translation. The cause of the scoliosis was unknown, the aquarium said.After a few hours, the whale headed back out to sea, Oceanografic Valencia said. It said on March 6 that the whale could reappear near the coast due to its condition.Drone footage released by Guardia Civil shows the whale. Credit: Guardia Civil via Storyful

  • Amid soaking storms, California turns to farmland to funnel water into depleted aquifers

    In parts of California's Central Valley, farmlands are being used to soak up storm water and replenish depleted groundwater.

  • Indigenous communities leading Canada's clean energy boom

    CALGARY — On a wintry day last November, Daphne Kay looked up at an expanse of gleaming solar panels located on Cowessess First Nation reserve land just east of Reginaand cried. It was the mix of past and present that moved her, watching her fellow community members hold a traditional round dance to mark the grand opening of Cowessess' newly completed 10 MW solar farm. "I thought about my grandfather, who has passed away, and how during his time he wanted us to live in a healthy way that honoure

  • What is the biggest shark? Meet the ocean's largest fish and the top 10 biggest sharks

    The largest shark is a whale shark, which can reach 60 feet in length and weigh 20.6 tons. The megalodon is the largest shark to have ever lived.

  • That's the Spot: Bear Thoroughly Enjoys Scratching Its Back on a Tree

    A black bear was filmed scratching its back outside of a home in Asheville, North Carolina, on Wednesday, March 15.Video recorded by Debra Howell shows the bear sliding its back up and down a tree near a road.Howell told Storyful she was cooking dinner at home when she noticed a vehicle parked outside her house, with someone looking at the bear.“I went out to see what was going on and saw the bear scratching. The car scared him and he ran, however as soon as the car left he went back to the tree and started scratching again. I luckily had my camera and recorded the whole thing.” Credit: Debra Howell via Storyful

  • Guilbeault wants stronger links with Alberta on issues of oilsands tailings ponds

    Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has repeated his call for a stronger federal presence when it comes to environmental monitoring and communications in the oilsands, following a pair of wastewater releases from Imperial Oil's Kearl mine in Alberta. "The reason the federal government is proposing to change the way we do monitoring and communications on the tailings ponds is that in this instance (the current system) didn't work," he said Monday. Guilbeault added Ottawa is considering

  • Why do flocks of black birds suddenly take over your yard? We asked an expert.

    The sight can conjure thoughts of Alfred Hitchcock movies, but what does it mean? We talked with an expert at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology to find out.

  • A baby giraffe was just born at this SC zoo. Here’s how you can see it now

    A male calf was stillborn in 2014, but the six others have contributed to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums breeding program.

  • Menindee: Millions of dead fish wash up near Australian town

    "Just imagine leaving a fish in your kitchen to rot" said one resident, describing the smell.

  • Bullfighting Ban Faces Critical Legislative Vote In Colombia

    Colombia is one of just eight countries where bullfights are still legal.

  • France ordered to curb mass dolphin deaths in fishing nets

    PARIS (AP) — France’s highest administrative body on Monday ordered the government to better protect endangered dolphins and porpoises in an industrial fishing hub in the Atlantic Ocean that has become controversial over links to mass deaths of the creatures in recent years. The move was welcomed by conservationists, who hope it could stop some species becoming extinct in the zone. The council of state gave government officials six months “to close areas of fishing in the Bay of Biscay for appro

  • Why are large numbers of red deer being killed?

    South Uist could be the latest place to carry out a cull of one of Scotland's most iconic animals.

  • World reacts to the IPCC’s blunt assessment on the climate crisis: ‘Everything, everywhere, all at once’

    Emissions need to be decreasing now and roughly cut in half in the next seven years, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned in their latest report

  • Comedian Jonathan Pie simplifies professor’s climate science jargon

    Jonathan Pie helps Professor Joanna Haigh spell out the actual risks of climate change. Source: Climate Science Breakthrough