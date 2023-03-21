‘It’s gigantic!’ Watch a large alligator cross the road at gated community in Florida

Another one!

WINK meteorologist Matt Devitt’s Facebook page has been busy lately.

Just a week after showing his followers a determined alligator busting through a fence in Florida, this ginormous gator showed up taking a casual stroll in a residential area.

Over the weekend, Devitt posted a video of yet another unwanted guest hanging out in a gate community.

The weatherman says a viewer named “Catalina” sent the station the video of the “big boy” crossing the road at the Forest Glen Golf & Country Club in Naples on Thursday.

In the short clip’s voice-over, the huge reptile saunters across the tree-lined manicured street as residents look on from afar, shocked.

Two women in Spanish off camera marvel at its massiveness off camera.

“What the hell!”

“Dios mio!” the other screams.

“No, I don’t believe it,” responds the other. “It’s a lie.”

“Is it really here!?”

“It’s gigantic!”

It’s unclear if a trapper was called in or the gator was allowed to go about its day.

A call to Forest Glen went unanswered Monday, but it’s surrounded by nature so not entirely surprising that a giant reptile would be wandering around.

““Whether buying or renting at Forest Glen, you won’t be disappointed,” says a description on its website. “This membership-inclusive, gated community of 799 residences: executive, estates, twin villas, coach and garden homes, as well as condominiums, is virtually carved out of the pine forest and hunting preserve, creating a beautiful and serene setting where wildlife lives in harmony with the residents.”