GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

GigaCloud Technology
·21 min read
GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Mr. Larry Lei Wu, Founder, Chairman of the Board of Director and Chief Executive Officer of GigaCloud, commented, “We are very pleased to deliver another quarter of healthy growth despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop. We leverage our technology and ecommerce platform to reach continuing growth in our revenue, GMV and positive operating cash flows. Our revenue grew by approximately 23% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the third quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2022, our GigaCloud 3P GMV continued to increase as a percentage of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV, demonstrating an increased economies of scale and user base achieved through our current marketplace model. Coupled with our successful IPO and improvement in operating cash flows in the third quarter, our liquidity and capital resources also saw an increase, providing sufficient capital for us to pursue our business objectives. Going forward, we will continue to leverage our data driven solutions, technological capability and resources to expand and optimize our marketplace, gain market share and better serve our global customers with a stable and efficient B2B ecommerce platform.”

Mr. David Lau, Chief Financial Officer of GigaCloud, added, “Despite a challenging market environment, our GigaCloud Marketplace GMV has grown over 30% year-over-year, which demonstrated our ability in creating values for our 3P sellers and buyers and expanding our marketplace. We continued to invest in key strategic areas in our Company which had resulted in robust growth in our business during the quarter. With ample cash reserves and positive cash flow generated in the third quarter, we are well positioned to expand the Company globally on a sustainable path.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Recent Highlights

  • Total revenues were $128.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 23.4% from $103.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Net income was $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to net loss of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $11.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $10.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA means net income excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense. Share-based compensation expense was $8.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 due to consummation of the IPO in August, compared to $9.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Cash was $116.2 million and restricted cash was $1.5 million as of September 30, 2022, sufficient to meet the Company’s current and anticipated needs for general corporate purposes for at least the next 12 months.

  • In July 2022, the Company entered into a two-year credit facility agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, under which the Company is able to borrow up to $50 million during the term of the facility, demonstrating confidence and support from financial institutions.

Operational Highlights

  • GigaCloud Marketplace GMV2 was $486.3 million in the 12 months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 31.7% from $369.2 million in the 12 months ended September 30, 2021.

  • Active 3P sellers3 were 517 in the 12 months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 57.1% from 329 in the 12 months ended September 30, 2021.

  • Active buyers4 were 4,198 in the 12 months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 36.2% from 3,082 in the 12 months ended September 30, 2021.

  • Spend per active buyer5 was $115,834 in the 12 months ended September 30, 2022, a slight decrease of 3.3% from $119,808 in the 12 months ended September 30, 2021.

  • 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV6 was $221.3 million in the 12 months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of 59.2% from $139.0 million in the 12 months ended September 30, 2021.

_________________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” set forth at the end of this press release.

2 GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions ordered through our GigaCloud Marketplace including GigaCloud 3P and GigaCloud 1P, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.

3 Active 3P sellers means sellers who have sold a product in GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

4 Active buyers means buyers who have purchased a product in the GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

5 Spend per active buyer is calculated by dividing the total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date.

6 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions sold through our GigaCloud Marketplace by 3P sellers, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $128.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 23.4% from $103.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in service revenue from GigaCloud 3P and product revenue from GigaCloud 1P, partially offset by the decrease in product revenue from off-platform ecommerce.

  • Service revenue from GigaCloud 3P was $40.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, increased by 45.9% from $27.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in transactions in our GigaCloud Marketplace as our marketplace continued to gain scale, and the provision of third-party logistics services to certain existing customers.

  • Product revenue from GigaCloud 1P was $58.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, increased by 30.5% from $44.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in number of active buyers and better selection of products catering to buyers’ preference.

  • Product revenue from off-platform ecommerce was $29.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, decreased by 6.4% from $31.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to an overall decrease in sales on certain third-party off-platform ecommerce as consumer demand slowed down on such third-party off-platform ecommerce.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $105.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, increased by 26.3% from $83.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the overall increase in our revenue, as well as an increase in staff cost and warehouse cost.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $22.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, increased by 11.6% from $20.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Gross margin was 17.6% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 19.5% in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $18.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, decreased by 5.6% from $19.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Selling and marketing expenses were $6.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, increased by 30.7% from $5.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in sales commission to personnel engaged in selling and marketing activities.

  • General and administrative expenses were $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, decreased by 18.8% from $14.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to share-based compensation attributable to employees involved in general corporate functions and a decrease in professional service expense.

Operating Income

Operating income was $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, increased by 423.2% from $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, increased by 6.9% from $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. The effective income tax rate was higher than the PRC statutory income tax rate of 25%, primarily due to the tax effect of share-based compensation expenses recognized upon the effectiveness of the IPO. Such expenses were considered not deductible in developing its full-year forecast for computing the interim tax provision.

Net Income

Net income was $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to net loss of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share was $0.01 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to basic and diluted loss per share of $0.19 in the third quarter of 20217.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA was $11.9 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $10.0 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had cash of $116.2 million and restricted cash of $1.5 million, compared to $63.2 million and $0.7 million as of December 31, 2021, respectively.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $23.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $15.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily due to a decrease in the changes in inventories in the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Net cash used in investing activities was $0.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily consisted of cash paid for purchase of property and equipment.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $33.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $1.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021, primarily consisted of proceeds from the initial public offering.

_________________________

7 When the Company’s IPO was consummated, the issued and outstanding Preferred Shares were converted into the Company’s common shares at a par value of US$0.05 per share on a one-for-one-basis. Since then, from August 18, 2022 to September 30, 2022, such shares were included in the calculation of basic net income per ordinary share on a weighted average basis.

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total revenues to be between $117 million and $122 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 am U.S. Eastern Time (9:30 pm Beijing/Hong Kong Time) on November 30, 2022.

For participants who wish to join the call, please access the link provided below to complete the online registration process.

Registration Link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10027101-gdtf6r.html

Upon registration, participants will receive the dial-in number and unique PIN, which can be used to join the conference call. If participants register and forget their PIN or lose their registration confirmation email, they may simply re-register and receive a new PIN. All participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until December 7, 2022 via the following dial-in details:

Dial-in Numbers:

 

U.S./Canada

1-855-883-1031

Hong Kong

800-930-639

China

400-1209-216

Replay PIN

10027101

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, which is net income excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense, a non-GAAP financial measure, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” set forth at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

GigaCloud Technology Inc

Victor Neal
Email: investor.relations@gigacloudtech.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao
Tel: +1-917-609-0333
Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com


GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)

 

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

2021

2022

US$

 

US$

ASSETS

 

Current assets

 

 

Cash

63,198

 

116,184

Restricted cash

664

 

1,543

Accounts receivable, net

18,036

 

22,162

Inventories

 

81,441

 

83,415

Prepayments and other current assets

9,080

 

7,319

 

 

 

Total current assets

172,419

 

230,623

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

-

 

124,944

Property and equipment, net

11,075

 

13,244

Deferred tax assets

 

72

 

327

Other non-current assets

3,211

 

2,924

 

 

 

Total non-current assets

14,358

 

141,439

 

 

 

Total assets

186,777

 

372,062

 

 

 

 

 

GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)
(In thousands)

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

2021

2022

 

US$

US$

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

Current liabilities

 

 

Current portion of long-term borrowings

 

345

 

250

Accounts payable (including accounts payable of VIEs without recourse to the Company of US$1,433 and US$3,195 as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively)

 

25,140

 

30,432

Contract liabilities (including contract liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of US$394 and US$475 as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively)

 

3,690

 

2,079

Current operating lease liabilities (including current operating lease liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of nil and US$1,707 as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively)

 

-

 

29,043

Income tax payable (including income tax payable of VIEs without recourse to the Company of US$78 and US$298 as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively)

 

8,148

 

4,473

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued expenses and other current liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of US$341 and US$375 as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively)

 

19,721

 

27,064

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

57,044

 

93,341

 

 

 

Non‑current liabilities

 

 

 

Long-term borrowings

 

237

 

8

Operating lease liabilities, non-current (including operating lease liabilities, non-current of VIEs without recourse to the Company of nil and US$3,482 as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively)

 

-

 

95,640

Deferred tax liabilities

 

286

 

-

Finance lease obligations, non-current

 

2,345

 

1,467

Non-current income tax payable

 

1,033

 

3,418

 

 

 

 

Total non‑current liabilities

 

3,901

 

100,533

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

60,945

 

193,874

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

-

-


GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)
(In thousands except for share data and per share data)

 

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

2021

2022

 

US$

US$

Mezzanine equity

 

 

Series E Preferred Shares (US$0.05 par value per share, 3,999,709 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; Redemption value of US$26,652 as of December 31, 2021; Liquidation value of US$25,000 as of December 31, 2021)

 

26,652

 

 

-

 

Total mezzanine equity

 

26,652

 

 

-

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

Ordinary shares (US$0.05 par value per share, 38,572,025 shares authorized, 11,082,930 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021)

 

554

 

 

-

 

Treasury shares, at cost (nil and 4,765,903 shares held as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively)

 

-

 

 

(238

)

Subscription receivable from ordinary shares

 

(79

)

 

(81

)

Series A Preferred Shares (US$0.05 par value per share, 134,190 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; Liquidation value of US$6,710 as of December 31, 2021)

 

7

 

 

-

 

Series B Preferred Shares (US$0.05 par value per share, 9,991,588 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; Liquidation value of US$5,000 as of December 31, 2021)

 

500

 

 

-

 

Series C Preferred Shares (US$0.05 par value per share, 4,358,702 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021)

 

218

 

 

-

 

Series D Preferred Shares (US$0.05 par value per share, 2,943,786 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; Liquidation value of US$8,053 as of December 31, 2021)

 

147

 

 

-

 

Class A ordinary shares (US$0.05 par value, 50,673,268 shares authorized, 31,357,814 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022)

 

-

 

 

1,568

 

Class B ordinary shares (US$0.05 par value, 9,326,732 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022)

 

-

 

 

466

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

37,439

 

 

107,995

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(165

)

 

(2,636

)

Retained earnings

 

60,559

 

 

71,114

 

 

 

 

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

99,180

 

 

178,188

 

 

 

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity

 

186,777

 

 

372,062

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands except for share data and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2021

 

2022

 

2021

2022

US$

US$

 

US$

US$

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service revenues

27,779

 

 

40,518

 

 

71,748

 

 

104,559

 

Product revenues

75,911

 

 

87,480

 

 

238,242

 

 

259,908

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

103,690

 

 

127,998

 

 

309,990

 

 

364,467

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Services

(24,108

)

 

(32,630

)

 

(56,675

)

 

(90,175

)

Product sales

(59,381

)

 

(72,819

)

 

(183,320

)

 

(217,852

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cost of revenues

(83,489

)

 

(105,449

)

 

(239,995

)

 

(308,027

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

20,201

 

 

22,549

 

 

69,995

 

 

56,440

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and marketing expenses

(5,178

)

 

(6,768

)

 

(19,366

)

 

(17,782

)

General and administrative expenses

(14,211

)

 

(11,533

)

 

(22,581

)

 

(18,696

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

(19,389

)

 

(18,301

)

 

(41,947

)

 

(36,478

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

812

 

 

4,248

 

 

28,048

 

 

19,962

 

Interest expense

(38

)

 

(139

)

 

(161

)

 

(439

)

Interest income

140

 

 

94

 

 

418

 

 

218

 

Foreign currency exchange losses, net

(715

)

 

(1,538

)

 

(1,612

)

 

(3,830

)

Others, net

-

 

(34

)

 

46

 

 

402

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

199

 

 

2,631

 

 

26,739

 

 

16,313

 

Income tax expense

(1,846

)

 

(1,974

)

 

(6,781

)

 

(4,817

)

Net income (loss)

(1,647

)

 

657

 

 

19,958

 

 

11,496

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accretion of Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares

(381)

 

(197

)

 

(1,125

)

 

(941

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders

(2,028

)

 

460

 

 

18,833

 

 

10,555

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (continued)
(In thousands except for share data and per share data)

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2021

 

2022

 

2021

2022

US$

US$

 

US$

US$

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes

(195

)

 

(685

)

 

250

 

(2,471

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(195

)

 

(685

)

 

250

 

(2,471

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive income (loss)

(1,842

)

 

(28

)

 

20,208

 

9,025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per ordinary share

 

 

 

 

 

 

— Basic and diluted

(0.19

)

 

0.01

 

 

0.60

 

0.29

 



Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net income per ordinary share

 

 

 

 

 

 

— Basic and diluted

10,893,170

 

 

27,740,733

 

 

9,966,738

 

18,926,092

 


GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2022

 

 

 

 

US$

US$

Operating activities:

Net Income

19,958

 

 

11,496

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

 

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(37

)

 

5

 

Inventory write-down

615

 

 

556

 

Deferred tax

(239

)

 

(541

)

Share‑based compensation

9,681

 

 

9,086

 

Depreciation and amortization

531

 

 

1,037

 

Lease expense to reduce right-of-use assets

-

 

 

25,624

 

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

744

 

 

(4,131

)

Inventories

(44,339

)

 

(2,530

)

Prepayments and other current assets

(3,404

)

 

(583

)

Accounts payable

(1,702

)

 

5,292

 

Contract liabilities

465

 

 

(1,611

)

Income tax payable

(130

)

 

(727

)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,581

 

 

3,907

 

Operating lease liabilities

-

 

 

(23,545

)

 

 

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(15,276

)

 

23,335

 

 

 

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

Cash paid for purchase of property and equipment

(1,511

)

 

(616

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,511

)

 

(616

)


GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued)
(In thousands)

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2022

US$

US$

Financing activities:

Repayment of finance lease obligations

(1,506

)

 

(2,805

)

Repayment of bank loans

(343

)

 

(240

)

Proceeds from prepaid consideration of restricted shares

-

 

 

1,578

 

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of IPO costs

-

 

 

35,315

 

 

 

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(1,849

)

 

33,848

 

 

 

 

Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash

94

 

 

(2,702

)

 

 

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash

(18,542

)

 

53,865

 

 

 

 

Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

62,197

 

 

63,862

 

 

 

 

Cash and restricted cash at the end of the period

43,655

 

 

117,727

 

 

 

 

Supplemental information

 

 

 

Interest expense paid

161

 

 

439

 

Income taxes paid

7,150

 

 

6,085

 

 

 

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment under finance leases

2,259

 

 

2,719

 


GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands)

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2021 

 

2022 

 

2021 

 

2022 

 

US$

 

US$

 

US$

 

US$

Net income

(1,647

)

 

657

 

 

19,958

 

 

11,496

 

Add: Income tax expense

1,846

 

 

1,974

 

 

6,781

 

 

4,817

 

Add: Interest expense

38

 

 

139

 

 

161

 

 

439

 

Less: Interest income

(140

)

 

(94

)

 

(418

)

 

(218

)

Add: Depreciation and amortization

265

 

 

378

 

 

531

 

 

1,037

 

Add: Share-based compensation expense

9,681

 

 

8,887

 

 

9,681

 

 

9,086

 

Adjusted EBITDA

10,043

 

 

11,941

 

 

36,694

 

 

26,657

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Latest Stories

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 road games in a row and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • Hurts sets Eagles rushing record for QB in win over Packers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best Eagles, who moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise. Rodgers left in the third quarter w

  • Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. “Reasons why, it's like this for all positions ... you always look for the best option that gives you the best chance to win,” he said. “And that's where we are right now.” Mills, who is in his second year, has struggled as the Texans (1-8-1) have lost five games in a row. They are the only NFL team with just one w

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Dach returns to Chicago, helps Montreal win 3-2 in shootout

    CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday. Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games. Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed. “Nice

  • Oilers score 4 times in third period to defeat Rangers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play with just over two minutes to play and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for four third-period goals to shock the New York Rangers 4-3 Saturday. Jack Campbell made 20 saves, while defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway got his first NHL goal in the comeback. Draisaitl’s 12th goal of the season at 17:58 completed the rally by the Oilers, who lost the previous two games in the New York area this week to the Devils and Islanders. A

  • Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

    LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • 'Humble in our expectations': Ottawa soccer fans take World Cup loss in stride

    Brunch, beer and Canadian cheer — that was the scene Sunday morning at pubs and watch parties across Ottawa as soccer fans tried unsuccessfully to spur the national men's team to World Cup victory. At the Rideau Sports Centre, fans flooded in to watch the Canadian men take on Croatia in their second game of the group stage. Front-and-centre, however, was Vice Skračić, Croatia's ambassador to Canada. And when Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first ever World Cup goal just 67 seconds into the first

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.