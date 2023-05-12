Gig Harbor man killed in wrong-way traffic collision in Auburn, state troopers say

A 27-year-old Gig Harbor man died Thursday night while driving in Auburn when a driver going the wrong way on state Route 18 collided with his vehicle, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The wreck was reported shortly before midnight on the highway east of Auburn, just east of 312th Way, troopers said in a press release. The driver of a Mazda SUV was reportedly traveling west in the eastbound lanes when it crashed head-on into a Chevrolet Equinox.

Troopers suspect the wrong-way driver, a 38-year-old Bellevue man, was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was injured and transported to Harborview Medical Center. Troopers said he is expected to be charged with DUI and vehicular homicide.

The impact sent the Chevrolet into a barrier, and the Mazda came to a stop in the median on the left shoulder, according to the news release. Troopers said the Chevrolet driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A third vehicle punctured a tire driving over debris from the wreck, troopers said. The roadway was blocked for more than four hours, and traffic was reportedly detoured off the Auburn/Black Diamond Road exit.