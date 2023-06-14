Gifu: Two soldiers dead in Japan military facility shooting

An 18-year-old new recruit has been arrested

Two Japanese soldiers were killed and another injured after a fellow recruit opened fire at a military training range in central Japan, the army says.

An 18-year-old trainee was detained on the spot and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

They allege the male shooter fired his rifle at colleagues during a shooting drill in Gifu on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old man was among those killed, authorities said.

Details about the other victims, in their 20s and 50s, are not yet known.

No civilians were involved, Japan's Ground Self-Defence Force said.

They said the shooting had occurred during a live-fire training for new members and potential candidates.

They did not reveal further information about the suspect - who is believed to be a new recruit.

Gun violence remains extremely rare in Japan, but there have been some notable incidents in the past year.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was gunned down at a political rally by a protester last July. Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister and his death profoundly shocked the country.

Japan was again rattled in April when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida escaped unharmed after having a smoke bomb thrown at his campaign event.

And in May, a Japanese man killed four people, including two police officers, in an hours-long knife and shooting rampage in the Nagano region.

On Wednesday, pictures on Japanese media showed police and emergency vehicles blocking off roads around the training facility in Gifu city.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hirokazu said he was aware of the shooting, and said the incident was still under investigation.

Japan has strict gun ownership rules, and only allows civilians to own hunting rifles and airguns. People have to undergo a strict exam and mental health tests in order to buy a gun in Japan.