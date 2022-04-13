Gifts For Moms Who Love Food As Much As We Do

Mother’s Day and food go hand-in-hand — blame the charming (but dubiously enjoyable) tradition of breakfast in bed. Despite our belief that no one actually enjoys eating eggs in such close proximity to their pillowcases, the May 8 celebration of your mother will likely involve something edible. Instead of serving up waffles meant to be consumed while lying down, why not go with a food gift that will last long after Mother’s Day is over?

With all our moms have done for us throughout the years — from bandaging booboos to explaining how tax returns work — a single day’s worth of gourmet goods seems paltry. Instead, we rounded up the most delicious presents for the most amazing women in our lives to enjoy all month long. Another plus? No cleanup required — but coffee is still encouraged.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

<h2>Erin McKenna’s Bakery “Mamma” Chocolate Cookie Cake</h2><br>For the vegan and gluten-free mom, check out this heart-shaped jumbo chip-filled cookie cake. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.goldbelly.com/erin-mckennas-bakery" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Erin McKenna's Bakery" class="link ">Erin McKenna's Bakery</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Erin McKenna's Bakery</strong> "Mama" Mother's Day Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Ferin-mckennas-bakery%2Fvegan-gluten-free-mama-mothers-day-chocolate-chip-cookie-cake" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Goldbelly" class="link ">Goldbelly</a>

<h2>Pineapple Collaborative The Apple Cider Vinger</h2><br>Have you seen a prettier ACV? This beautifully bottled apple cider vinegar is made with ingredients that are sustainably harvested by female farmers. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/all-gifts" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link ">Anthropologie</a></strong> </em><br><br><strong>Pineapple Collaborative</strong> The Apple Cider Vinegar, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fpineapple-collaboratives-the-apple-cider-vinegar" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link ">Anthropologie</a>

<h2>Breville The Bambino</h2><br>If your mom lives for her morning lattes, try stepping up her at-home brew game with this sleek, professional-grade espresso machine with a built-in milk frother. <br><br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.breville.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Breville" class="link ">Breville</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Breville</strong> The Bambino®, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.breville.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproducts%2Fespresso%2Fbes450.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Breville" class="link ">Breville</a>

<h2>Golde Make Your Matcha Kit</h2><br>If coffee isn't her caffeine source of choice, this eye-catching matcha kit from Golde may be just the right pick. <br><br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://golde.co/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golde" class="link ">Golde</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Golde</strong> Make Your Matcha Kit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgolde.co%2Fcollections%2Fbestsellers%2Fproducts%2Fmake-your-matcha-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Golde" class="link ">Golde</a>

<h2>Urbani Truffle Butter<br></h2><br>A shipment of black and white truffle butters may be a slightly unconventional Mother's Day gift, but we know plenty of moms that would enjoy such a decadent surprise. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://food52.com/shop/products/8765-truffle-butter" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Food52" class="link ">Food52</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Urbani</strong> Urbani Truffle Butter, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F8765-truffle-butter" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Food52" class="link ">Food52</a>

<h2>Papier Recipe Journal</h2><br>Family recipes often live in scattered index cards, distant memories, or email inboxes — thanks to this personalized recipe journal, they can be corralled in one place.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.papier.com/us/stationery/notebooks/recipe-journals/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Papier" class="link ">Papier</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Papier</strong> Herb Garden Foiled Recipe Journal, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.papier.com%2Fus%2Fherb-garden-39335" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Papier" class="link ">Papier</a>

<h2>Our Place Walnut Cutting Board</h2><br>A practical and timeless kitchen essential perfect for slicing, chopping, prepping, and serving. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://fromourplace.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Our Place" class="link ">Our Place</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Our Place</strong> Walnut Cutting Board, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffromourplace.com%2Fproducts%2Fwalnut-cutting-board" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Our Place" class="link ">Our Place</a>

<h2>Harry & David Waffle Brunch Gift Box</h2><br>If you’re not able to take mom out to brunch IRL, you can send her everything she needs for an extravagant meal at home. From waffle mixes to loaf cakes to coffee, this gift box has got all categories covered.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.harryanddavid.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry & David" class="link ">Harry & David</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Harry & David</strong> Waffle Brunch Gift Box, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harryanddavid.com%2Fh%2Fgourmet-foods%2Fbrunch%2F32803" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry & David" class="link ">Harry & David</a>

<h2>Farm Steady Rainbow Bagel Making Kit</h2><br>If a bright and happy Mother's Day is what you're in the market for, may we suggest RAINBOW bagels? <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://farmsteady.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farm Steady" class="link ">Farm Steady</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>FarmSteady</strong> Rainbow Bagel Making Kit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffarmsteady.com%2Fshop%2Frainbow-bagel-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FarmSteady" class="link ">FarmSteady</a>

<h2>Uncommon Goods Custom Message Shortbread Cookies</h2><br>Tell mom you love her with a box of sweet messages she can read and eat.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/gifts/mothers-day-gifts/mothers-day-gifts" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uncommon Goods" class="link ">Uncommon Goods</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong> Custom Message Shortbread Cookies, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fcustom-message-shortbread-cookies" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uncommon Goods" class="link ">Uncommon Goods</a>

<h2>Traeger Ranger Pellet Grill</h2><br>Get the whole fam to chip in and buy mom the portable grill of her family cookout dreams. Mom will love to gather everyone for a food and gossip fest 'round this neat and sturdy grill that offers wood-fired flavor and a keep-warm mode for all-day family fun.<br><br><em>Shop <a href="https://www.traeger.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Traeger" class="link "><strong>Traeger</strong></a> </em><br><br><strong>Traeger</strong> Ranger Pellet Grill, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.traegergrills.com%2Fpellet-grills%2Fportable%2Franger" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Traeger" class="link ">Traeger</a>

<h2>Mouth Yum To Mama Box</h2><br>Deliver a box full of quality gourmet snacks that will keep her fed all Sunday long — and beyond.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.mouth.com/pages/shop-all-gifts" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mouth" class="link ">Mouth</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Mouth</strong> Yum to Mama, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mouth.com%2Fproducts%2Fyum-to-mama" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mouth" class="link ">Mouth</a>

<h2>Eli Zabar New York Deli Experience</h2><br>Whether or not your mom is a native New Yorker, she’ll appreciate a spread of essentials from this iconic Upper East Side deli. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.goldbelly.com/eli-zabar" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Eli Zabar" class="link ">Eli Zabar</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Eli Zabar</strong> New York Deli Experience, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Feli-zabar%2Fnew-york-deli-basket" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Goldbelly" class="link ">Goldbelly</a>

<h2>The Popcorn Factory Love You Bunches Mom Gift Pail</h2><br>A giant urn filled with a half-gallon of strawberry champagne flavored popcorn? Sign us up.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.thepopcornfactory.com/mothers-day-gifts" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Popcorn Factory" class="link ">The Popcorn Factory</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>The Popcorn Factory</strong> Love You Bunches Mom Gift Pail, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thepopcornfactory.com%2Flove-you-bunches-mom-1-2-gallon-gift-pail-with-strawberry-champagne-popcorn-tpf-85502" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Popcorn Factory" class="link ">The Popcorn Factory</a>

<h2>Man Crates Exotic Meats Grand Boquet</h2><br>Don't get it twisted — moms can enjoy this arrangement of exotic dried meats just as much as any “man.”<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.mancrates.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Man Crates" class="link ">Man Crates</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Man Crates</strong> Exotic Meats Grand Bouquet, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mancrates.com%2Fstore%2Fproducts%2Fexotic-meats-grand-bouquet" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Man Crates" class="link ">Man Crates</a>

<h2>Edible Arrangements Mom Is Berry Sweet Bouquet</h2><br>This bouquet of fresh pineapple and chocolate-covered strawberries literally says “MOM” all over it. <br><br><em>Shop <a href="https://www.ediblearrangements.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Edible Arrangements" class="link "><strong>Edible Arrangements</strong></a> </em><br><br><strong>Edible Arrangements</strong> Mom is Berry Sweet Bouquet, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ediblearrangements.com%2Ffruit-gifts%2Fmom-is-berry-sweet-bouquet-7072" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Edible Arrangements" class="link ">Edible Arrangements</a>

<h2>Daily Harvest Custom Gift Box</h2><br>Save her some valuable cooking time with a hand-selected delivery of healthy and nutritious smoothies, meals, and snacks. <br><br><em>Shop <a href="https://www.daily-harvest.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Daily Harvest" class="link "><strong>Daily Harvest</strong></a></em><br><br><strong>Daily Harvest</strong> Custom Gift Box, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.daily-harvest.com%2Fapp%2Fgifts" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Daily Harvest" class="link ">Daily Harvest</a>

<h2>Murray’s Cheeses Of The World Day Sampler</h2><br>This exclusive cheese sampler includes six of Murray’s most popular and luxurious cheeses like cave-aged Gruyere and High Plains Cheddar.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.murrayscheese.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Murray's Cheese" class="link ">Murray's Cheese</a></strong></em> <br><br><strong>Murray's Cheese</strong> Cheeses of the World Sampler, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.murrayscheese.com%2Fcheeses-of-the-world-sampler" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Murray's Cheese" class="link ">Murray's Cheese</a>

<h2>Lou Malnati’s Deep Dish Pizza</h2><br>Did someone say Mother’s Day pizza party? She threw you one when you turned 11 — it’s time to return the favor.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.goldbelly.com/lou-malnatis-pizzeria" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lou Malnati's" class="link ">Lou Malnati's</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Lou Malnati's Pizza</strong> 2 Deep Dish Pizzas, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Flou-malnatis-pizzeria%2F2-lou-malnatis-deep-dish-pizzas" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Goldbelly" class="link ">Goldbelly</a>

<h2>The Snuck Chili Crisp Gift Box</h2><br>As an online bazaar of global specialty foods, Snuck just so happens to carry a condiment that the Shopping team declared one of the <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2020/10/10065949/product-mvp-awards-editors-picks" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Most Valuable Products of 2020" class="link ">Most Valuable Products of 2020</a>. Now mom can try four versions of the infamous chili crisp. <br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://snukfoods.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Snuk" class="link ">Snuk</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Snuk</strong> Chile Crisp Gift Box, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsnukfoods.com%2Fcollections%2Fsnuk-gift-boxes%2Fproducts%2Fsnuks-best-sellers-chili-crisp-gift-box" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Snuk" class="link ">Snuk</a>

<h2>Truff Hot Sauce Variety Pack</h2><br>If the internet-famous fried-chili oil is not her speed, you can still spice up her life with a selection of truffle-infused hot sauces.<br><br>Shop <strong><a href="https://amzn.to/3LTZBdM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Truff" class="link ">Truff</a></strong><br><br><strong>TRUFF</strong> Hot Sauce Variety Pack, $, available at <a href="https://amzn.to/3glKzB9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Harry & David Rustic Herb Garden</h2><br>This herb garden will not only elevate your mom’s delicious recipes — with proper care, it will brighten up her kitchen for years to come.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.harryanddavid.com/rustic-herb-garden-158318" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry & David" class="link ">Harry & David</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Harry & David</strong> Rustic Herb Garden, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harryanddavid.com%2Frustic-herb-garden-158318" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Harry & David" class="link ">Harry & David</a>

<strong><h2>Mama O’s Homemade Kimchi Kit</h2></strong><br>Help your mom enjoy this matriarch-endorsed kimchi in just three days.<br><br><em>Shop <strong><a href="https://www.uncommongoods.com/gifts/mothers-day-gifts/mothers-day-gifts" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uncommon Goods" class="link ">Uncommon Goods</a></strong></em><br><br><strong>Mama O's</strong> Homemade Kimchi Kit, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fhomemade-kimchi-kit" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Uncommon Goods" class="link ">Uncommon Goods</a>

<h3><strong>Need more gift ideas for mom?</strong></h3><br><br>Shop our curated <a href="https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/shop/mothers-day-gift-guide-c10807" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mother's Day collection" class="link ">Mother's Day collection</a> — your mom will love these gifts!

<h3>David's Tea Love & Care 12 Tea Sampler</h3><br><br>A selection of twelve soothing, sweet, and comforting loose leaf teas.<br><br><strong>DavidsTea</strong> Tea Love & Care 12 Tea Sampler, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.davidstea.com%2Fus_en%2Fgifts%2Fcollections%2F2-for-40%253A-12-tea-samplers-%252B-teaware%2Ftea-love-and-care-12-tea-sampler%2F961609US01VAR0071415.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:DavidsTea" class="link ">DavidsTea</a>

<h2>Umami Cart Gift Card</h2><br>Mom will love perusing Umami Cart’s well-curated internet aisles of Asian snacks and groceries. <br><br><strong>Umami Cart</strong> Gift Card, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fumamicart.com%2Fproducts%2Fumamicart-gift-card" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Umami Cart" class="link ">Umami Cart</a>

<h3>Money On Honey</h3><br><br>Who needs homemade sweets when mom can munch on these money honey caramels? Plus, a portion of the proceeds are donated towards benefiting bee populations.<br><br><strong>Money On Honey</strong> Wildflower Honey & Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, $, available at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/MONEY-HONEY-CHOC-FRENCH-SALT/dp/B07BJCV8QV/ref=pd_lpo_vtph_bs_t_1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<h2>Soul Brew Ginger Mango Peach Kombucha</h2><br>For the mom who's been into gut health before it was cool, gift her a 12-pack of this 100% organic hand-crafted kombucha.

<h3>Vinebox The Rosé Collection</h3><br>For the cool mom who is in on the rosé trend — or the mom who keeps asking about why you like "pink wine" so much.<br><br><strong>Vinebox</strong> The Rosé Collection, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.getvinebox.com%2Fproducts%2Frose-wine" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vinebox" class="link ">Vinebox</a>

<h3><h2>Olympia Provisions European Entertainer Gift Box<br></h2></h3><br>Although mom may not be able to travel to Europe anytime soon, you can send her a little taste of that lifestyle with this box of charcuterie goodies that includes olives, artisanal cheeses, salami, and much more. <br><br><strong>Olympia Provisions</strong> European Entertainer Gift Box, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F5823-olympia-provisions-european-entertainer-gift-box" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Food52" class="link ">Food52</a>

<h3>Bliss & Baker Gift Box</h3><br><br>Bliss and Baker's delicious, small-batch rice crispies are the brainchild of a mother-daughter duo, making Mother's Day the perfect time to give a box. (Just make sure mom shares.)<br><br><strong>Bliss & Baker</strong> Gift Box (4-piece), $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fblissandbaker.com%2Fcollections%2Fgifts%2Fproducts%2Fgift-box" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bliss & Baker" class="link ">Bliss & Baker</a>

<h3>GrubHub Gift Card</h3><br><br>The amount on the gift card is up to you, but the gift of not having to cook is priceless.<br><br><strong>Grubhub</strong> Gift Card, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fgrubhub.cashstar.com%2Fstore%2Fbuy%2Frecipient" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grubhub" class="link ">Grubhub</a>

<h3>Bear Naked Customizable Granola</h3><br><br>Mother knows best — so let her design her own granola and prove it.<br><br><strong>Bear Naked</strong> Customize Your Granola! Bear Naked Granola, Custom Made, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCustomize-Your-Granola-Bear-Naked-Granola-Custom-Made%2F769348431" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Walmart" class="link ">Walmart</a>

<h3>Oxo Salad Spinner<br></h3><br>Even if she already has a salad spinner, she doesn't have this one: the knob locks flat for easy, stackable storage, the brake allows the spinning to stop on a dime, and the bowl can be used alone for tabletop serving.<br><br><strong>OXO</strong> Salad Spinner 4.0, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.macys.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Foxo-salad-spinner-4.0%3FID%3D7023" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Macy's" class="link ">Macy's</a>

<h3>Oliver Bonas Ceramic Cup<br></h3><br>A chic, cup-mug that matches her sense of style (versus just telling her she's the world's best mom, something she already knows).<br><br><strong>Oliver Bonas</strong> Hana Blue Ceramic Cup, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oliverbonas.com%2Fus%2Fchristmas-gifts%2Fhana-blue-ceramic-cup" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oliver Bonas" class="link ">Oliver Bonas</a>

<h3>Bring Brooklyn to Mom Bundle</h3><br><br>This Brooklyn-born online marketplace carries small-batch and artisanal foods from a wide range of trendy up-and-comers — and now it's offering gift bundles curated just for mom. Each order arrives in a Farm to People-customized tote bag or wooden crate, filled with speciality treats from raspberry-rose jams to pineapple mojito dried fruit jerky.<br><br><strong>Farm To People</strong> Bring Brooklyn to Mom Bundle, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farmtopeople.com%2Fcollections%2Fmothers-day-gifts%2Fproducts%2Fchristine-bundle-2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farm To People" class="link ">Farm To People</a>

<h3>Mini Chemex</h3><br><br>A mini Chemex and hand-blown glass mug is the perfect starter set for the woman who is looking to dip her toes into fancier brews but might not be quite ready to say adieu to Mr. Coffee.<br><br><strong>Chemex</strong> Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker, 3-5 oz. Cup, $, available at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Chemex-Classic-Pour-over-Glass-Coffeemaker/dp/B004BEQFVY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a><br><br><strong>Chemex</strong> Hand Blown Glass Coffee Mug, 10 Oz., $, available at <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Chemex-Blown-Glass-Coffee-Ounce/dp/B00ICKV5CM/ref=sr_1_2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>

<strong><h3>Terrain Wine & Cheese Picnic Basket</h3></strong><br><br>Forget sandwiches and fruit salad — it's all about wine and cheese in the park or at the shore this summer.<br><br><strong>Terrain</strong> Wine & Cheese Picnic Basket, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.shopterrain.com%2Fproducts%2Fwine-cheese-picnic-basket" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Terrain" class="link ">Shop Terrain</a>

<h3>Anthropologie Mini Latte Bowls</h3><br><br>Multi-purpose kitchen heroes, these are great by the stove or on the table for salts, by the sink for storing rings, or anywhere you want to gaze on their gold-dipped elegance.<br><br><strong>Anthropologie</strong> Mini Latte Bowls, Set of 4, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fmini-latte-bowls-set-of-43" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Anthropologie" class="link ">Anthropologie</a>

<strong><h3>asobu Flavor U See Water Bottle</h3></strong><br><br>Not all water bottles are created equal — take this sleek number with double-wall insulation, 12-hour chilling capabilities, and a see-through center section for suspending flavor ingredients between two infusion filters.<br><br><strong>asobu</strong> Flavor U See Water Bottle, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FAsobu-SWG15W-15-ounce-Flavor-U-See-Water-Bottle-white%2F224768230" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Walmart" class="link ">Walmart</a>

<h3>Surf & Turf Crab Leg Dinner for Two<br></h3><br>Skip the breakfast in bed business and opt for an elevated surf-and-turf dinner for two delivered to her doorstep instead — Market House offers free overnight shipping on its curated sustainable seafood to USDA-protein packages.<br><br><strong>Market House</strong> Surf & Turf Crab Leg Dinner for Two, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.markethouse.com%2Fcollections%2Fmarket-house-packs%2Fproducts%2Fsurf-and-turf-dinner-for-two" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Market House" class="link ">Market House</a>

