Gifts For Moms Who Love Food As Much As We Do

Mother’s Day and food go hand-in-hand — blame the charming (but dubiously enjoyable) tradition of breakfast in bed. Despite our belief that no one actually enjoys eating eggs in such close proximity to their pillowcases, the May 8 celebration of your mother will likely involve something edible. Instead of serving up waffles meant to be consumed while lying down, why not go with a food gift that will last long after Mother’s Day is over?



With all our moms have done for us throughout the years — from bandaging booboos to explaining how tax returns work — a single day’s worth of gourmet goods seems paltry. Instead, we rounded up the most delicious presents for the most amazing women in our lives to enjoy all month long. Another plus? No cleanup required — but coffee is still encouraged.



At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team.

Erin McKenna’s Bakery “Mamma” Chocolate Cookie Cake

For the vegan and gluten-free mom, check out this heart-shaped jumbo chip-filled cookie cake.



Erin McKenna's Bakery "Mama" Mother's Day Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake, $, available at Goldbelly

Pineapple Collaborative The Apple Cider Vinger

Have you seen a prettier ACV? This beautifully bottled apple cider vinegar is made with ingredients that are sustainably harvested by female farmers.



Pineapple Collaborative The Apple Cider Vinegar, $, available at Anthropologie

Breville The Bambino

If your mom lives for her morning lattes, try stepping up her at-home brew game with this sleek, professional-grade espresso machine with a built-in milk frother.





Breville The Bambino®, $, available at Breville

Golde Make Your Matcha Kit

If coffee isn't her caffeine source of choice, this eye-catching matcha kit from Golde may be just the right pick.





Golde Make Your Matcha Kit, $, available at Golde

Urbani Truffle Butter



A shipment of black and white truffle butters may be a slightly unconventional Mother's Day gift, but we know plenty of moms that would enjoy such a decadent surprise.



Urbani Urbani Truffle Butter, $, available at Food52

Papier Recipe Journal

Family recipes often live in scattered index cards, distant memories, or email inboxes — thanks to this personalized recipe journal, they can be corralled in one place.



Papier Herb Garden Foiled Recipe Journal, $, available at Papier

Our Place Walnut Cutting Board

A practical and timeless kitchen essential perfect for slicing, chopping, prepping, and serving.



Our Place Walnut Cutting Board, $, available at Our Place

Harry & David Waffle Brunch Gift Box

If you’re not able to take mom out to brunch IRL, you can send her everything she needs for an extravagant meal at home. From waffle mixes to loaf cakes to coffee, this gift box has got all categories covered.



Harry & David Waffle Brunch Gift Box, $, available at Harry & David

Farm Steady Rainbow Bagel Making Kit

If a bright and happy Mother's Day is what you're in the market for, may we suggest RAINBOW bagels?



FarmSteady Rainbow Bagel Making Kit, $, available at FarmSteady

Uncommon Goods Custom Message Shortbread Cookies

Tell mom you love her with a box of sweet messages she can read and eat.



Uncommon Goods Custom Message Shortbread Cookies, $, available at Uncommon Goods

Traeger Ranger Pellet Grill

Get the whole fam to chip in and buy mom the portable grill of her family cookout dreams. Mom will love to gather everyone for a food and gossip fest 'round this neat and sturdy grill that offers wood-fired flavor and a keep-warm mode for all-day family fun.



Traeger Ranger Pellet Grill, $, available at Traeger

Mouth Yum To Mama Box

Deliver a box full of quality gourmet snacks that will keep her fed all Sunday long — and beyond.



Mouth Yum to Mama, $, available at Mouth

Eli Zabar New York Deli Experience

Whether or not your mom is a native New Yorker, she’ll appreciate a spread of essentials from this iconic Upper East Side deli.



Eli Zabar New York Deli Experience, $, available at Goldbelly

The Popcorn Factory Love You Bunches Mom Gift Pail

A giant urn filled with a half-gallon of strawberry champagne flavored popcorn? Sign us up.



The Popcorn Factory Love You Bunches Mom Gift Pail, $, available at The Popcorn Factory

Man Crates Exotic Meats Grand Boquet

Don't get it twisted — moms can enjoy this arrangement of exotic dried meats just as much as any “man.”



Man Crates Exotic Meats Grand Bouquet, $, available at Man Crates

Edible Arrangements Mom Is Berry Sweet Bouquet

This bouquet of fresh pineapple and chocolate-covered strawberries literally says “MOM” all over it.



Edible Arrangements Mom is Berry Sweet Bouquet, $, available at Edible Arrangements

Daily Harvest Custom Gift Box

Save her some valuable cooking time with a hand-selected delivery of healthy and nutritious smoothies, meals, and snacks.



Daily Harvest Custom Gift Box, $, available at Daily Harvest

Murray’s Cheeses Of The World Day Sampler

This exclusive cheese sampler includes six of Murray’s most popular and luxurious cheeses like cave-aged Gruyere and High Plains Cheddar.



Murray's Cheese Cheeses of the World Sampler, $, available at Murray's Cheese

Lou Malnati’s Deep Dish Pizza

Did someone say Mother’s Day pizza party? She threw you one when you turned 11 — it’s time to return the favor.



Lou Malnati's Pizza 2 Deep Dish Pizzas, $, available at Goldbelly

The Snuck Chili Crisp Gift Box

As an online bazaar of global specialty foods, Snuck just so happens to carry a condiment that the Shopping team declared one of the Most Valuable Products of 2020. Now mom can try four versions of the infamous chili crisp.



Snuk Chile Crisp Gift Box, $, available at Snuk

Truff Hot Sauce Variety Pack

If the internet-famous fried-chili oil is not her speed, you can still spice up her life with a selection of truffle-infused hot sauces.



TRUFF Hot Sauce Variety Pack, $, available at Amazon

Harry & David Rustic Herb Garden

This herb garden will not only elevate your mom’s delicious recipes — with proper care, it will brighten up her kitchen for years to come.



Harry & David Rustic Herb Garden, $, available at Harry & David

Mama O’s Homemade Kimchi Kit

Help your mom enjoy this matriarch-endorsed kimchi in just three days.



Mama O's Homemade Kimchi Kit, $, available at Uncommon Goods

David's Tea Love & Care 12 Tea Sampler



A selection of twelve soothing, sweet, and comforting loose leaf teas.



DavidsTea Tea Love & Care 12 Tea Sampler, $, available at DavidsTea

Umami Cart Gift Card

Mom will love perusing Umami Cart’s well-curated internet aisles of Asian snacks and groceries.



Umami Cart Gift Card, $, available at Umami Cart

Money On Honey



Who needs homemade sweets when mom can munch on these money honey caramels? Plus, a portion of the proceeds are donated towards benefiting bee populations.



Money On Honey Wildflower Honey & Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels, $, available at Amazon

Soul Brew Ginger Mango Peach Kombucha

For the mom who's been into gut health before it was cool, gift her a 12-pack of this 100% organic hand-crafted kombucha.

Vinebox The Rosé Collection

For the cool mom who is in on the rosé trend — or the mom who keeps asking about why you like "pink wine" so much.



Vinebox The Rosé Collection, $, available at Vinebox

Olympia Provisions European Entertainer Gift Box



Although mom may not be able to travel to Europe anytime soon, you can send her a little taste of that lifestyle with this box of charcuterie goodies that includes olives, artisanal cheeses, salami, and much more.



Olympia Provisions European Entertainer Gift Box, $, available at Food52

Bliss & Baker Gift Box



Bliss and Baker's delicious, small-batch rice crispies are the brainchild of a mother-daughter duo, making Mother's Day the perfect time to give a box. (Just make sure mom shares.)



Bliss & Baker Gift Box (4-piece), $, available at Bliss & Baker

GrubHub Gift Card



The amount on the gift card is up to you, but the gift of not having to cook is priceless.



Grubhub Gift Card, $, available at Grubhub

Bear Naked Customizable Granola



Mother knows best — so let her design her own granola and prove it.



Bear Naked Customize Your Granola! Bear Naked Granola, Custom Made, $, available at Walmart

Oxo Salad Spinner



Even if she already has a salad spinner, she doesn't have this one: the knob locks flat for easy, stackable storage, the brake allows the spinning to stop on a dime, and the bowl can be used alone for tabletop serving.



OXO Salad Spinner 4.0, $, available at Macy's

Oliver Bonas Ceramic Cup



A chic, cup-mug that matches her sense of style (versus just telling her she's the world's best mom, something she already knows).



Oliver Bonas Hana Blue Ceramic Cup, $, available at Oliver Bonas

Bring Brooklyn to Mom Bundle



This Brooklyn-born online marketplace carries small-batch and artisanal foods from a wide range of trendy up-and-comers — and now it's offering gift bundles curated just for mom. Each order arrives in a Farm to People-customized tote bag or wooden crate, filled with speciality treats from raspberry-rose jams to pineapple mojito dried fruit jerky.



Farm To People Bring Brooklyn to Mom Bundle, $, available at Farm To People

Mini Chemex



A mini Chemex and hand-blown glass mug is the perfect starter set for the woman who is looking to dip her toes into fancier brews but might not be quite ready to say adieu to Mr. Coffee.



Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker, 3-5 oz. Cup, $, available at Amazon



Chemex Hand Blown Glass Coffee Mug, 10 Oz., $, available at Amazon

Terrain Wine & Cheese Picnic Basket



Forget sandwiches and fruit salad — it's all about wine and cheese in the park or at the shore this summer.



Terrain Wine & Cheese Picnic Basket, $, available at Shop Terrain

Anthropologie Mini Latte Bowls



Multi-purpose kitchen heroes, these are great by the stove or on the table for salts, by the sink for storing rings, or anywhere you want to gaze on their gold-dipped elegance.



Anthropologie Mini Latte Bowls, Set of 4, $, available at Anthropologie

asobu Flavor U See Water Bottle



Not all water bottles are created equal — take this sleek number with double-wall insulation, 12-hour chilling capabilities, and a see-through center section for suspending flavor ingredients between two infusion filters.



asobu Flavor U See Water Bottle, $, available at Walmart

Surf & Turf Crab Leg Dinner for Two



Skip the breakfast in bed business and opt for an elevated surf-and-turf dinner for two delivered to her doorstep instead — Market House offers free overnight shipping on its curated sustainable seafood to USDA-protein packages.



Market House Surf & Turf Crab Leg Dinner for Two, $, available at Market House

