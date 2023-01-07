What gifts did the TCU players receive for participating in the College Football Playoff championship?

TCU’s trip to the College Football Championship game means the Horned Frogs will receive more gifts.

For participating the CFP will bestow each player:

▪ A game watch and commemorative watch trunk

▪ An official game coin

▪ A custom fit blazer sports coat

The Horned Frogs’ opponent, Georgia, also received the same gifts.

That’s on top of the gifts each player received for participating in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

▪ Blackstone 22” Electric Tabletop Griddle

▪ Yeti Roadie

▪ HidrateSpark Pro Insulated Bottle

▪ Nike Backpack

The Star-Telegram estimated the Fiesta Bowl gifts to be valued at approximately $671.

Since little detail was given about the CFP gifts, it’s harder to estimate their value.

The team also received a plethora of TCU shirts and other outerwear.

The Horned Frogs play Georgia at SoFi Stadium on Monday at 6:30 p.m. CT for the national title.