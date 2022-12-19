Gifts that will arrive by Christmas: Shop the best last-minute Christmas gifts of 2022

Jaime Carrillo, Reviewed
·8 min read
Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022
Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Mariah Carey is on the radio in an almost perpetual loop, ugly sweaters are ubiquitous, and we're eating our weight in sugar cookies. This adds up to one thing: Christmas is almost here. Did you forget to buy a gift for everyone on your list? Rest assured, there's still time to make sure everyone gets the gift they want before Sunday, December 25.

Whether you've forgotten to score a few gifts for tertiary family members or need to do the bulk of your shopping, you'll want to act fast if you plan on getting everything delivered before the big day. The featured products come from retailers that offer two-day shipping, including Target, Walmart and of course, Amazon. Here's our selection of great gifts that will arrive before Christmas.

1. For smarter snacking: Ninja Foodi DualZone Air Fryer

Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Ninja Foodi Dualzone Air Fryer
Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Ninja Foodi Dualzone Air Fryer

Air frying is one of those concepts that sounds too good to be true but the results are surprisingly scrumptious. Ninja Foodi DualZone Air Fryer is a countertop marvel that is sure to get daily use with two large cooking baskets that will crisp up everything from frozen french fries to cheesecake.

$180 at Amazon 

2. For kids of all ages: Lego Classic Build Together building set

Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Lego Classic Build Together Building Set
Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Lego Classic Build Together Building Set

There's a reason Lego boxes say for ages five and up. Nobody ever truly loses their love of building blocks, especially if you put a set in front of them with more than 1,600 pieces like the Lego Classic Build Together set. Build alone, or let a young imagination run wild with enough pieces to build whatever their imagination spits out.

$100 at Walmart

3. Bedsure faux fur winter blanket

Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Bedsure Faux Fur Winter Blanket
Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Bedsure Faux Fur Winter Blanket

You don't need to spend hundreds to make someone feel like they got a fancy gift. Bedsure faux fur winter blanket emulates the feeling of animal fur without any of the guilt associated with the real thing. It's as cozy and warm as it attractive, and it's available in 13 different colors and styles.

$40 at Amazon

4. For emergency skin care: Hero Cosmetics In Case of Everything 2022 Holiday Kit

Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Hero In Case Of Everything Kit
Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Hero In Case Of Everything Kit

The human body is a haunted house and will betray you at any second. The Hero Cosmetics In Case of Everything pocket-sized kit slays unwanted blemishes For anyone who is really into skincare, this affordable last-minute gift idea may not just be beloved, but it can rescue them from awkward situations—priceless.

$20 at Target

5. For content creators: DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo portable video camera

Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo
Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo

Aspiring YouTube and TikTok stars need an extra edge when it comes to rising to viral glory. DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo fits in most pockets and packs seriously impressive tech for shooting on the go like image stabilization, enhanced audio and even AI-powered video editing.

$499 at Amazon

6. For next-gen gamers: Xbox Series S Holiday console

Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Xbox Series S
Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Xbox Series S

Xbox Series S is one powerful system and a great destination to play triple-A titles. This all-digital console streamlines the way you play, whether you're buying new titles Need for Speed Unbound or countless classics via Xbox Game Pass, the Netflix subscription of gaming. Best of all, this console is $60 cheaper than usual to celebrate the season of giving.

$240 0at Walmart

7. For meeting wellness goals: Amazon Halo View fitness tracker

Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker
Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker

The massive online retailer isn't satisfied simply making smart doorbells and 4K streaming devices. Halo View fitness trackers are keeping Fitbit on its toes, with real-time metrics for steps, heart rate and even on-demand oxygen levels. It also plays well with popular fitness apps like Aaptiv, Bettersleep, Openfit and Orange Theory Fitness.

$35 at Amazon

8. For smarter, tastier espresso: Breville Nespresso The Creatista Pro

Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Breville Nespresso Creatista Pro
Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Breville Nespresso Creatista Pro

There are tons of Nespresso machines on the market, but none are as powerful or as sleek as Breville The Creatista Pro. How many espresso machines have an LCD displays? It's not just for show—everything from pulling shots to frothing milk is done with a few button presses, with tons of ways to customize cappuccinos, flat whites and other popular coffee house beverages.

$637 at Amazon

9. For clean freaks: Dyson V8 Origin vacuum

Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum
Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Dyson V8 Origin Vacuum

There are vacuums and then there are Dyson vacuums. Dyson V8 Origin vacuum is a cordless cleaning beast that doesn't require bags or even cords. Just charge it to full and sweep up dust bunnies quicker and easier than ever before. It's great at full price, but you can score a $130 discount for a limited time.

$300 at Target

10. For active audiophiles: Beats Fit Pro noise-canceling earbuds

Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Beats Fit Pro Noise Canceling Earbuds
Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Beats Fit Pro Noise Canceling Earbuds

Buying new earbuds is almost always a gamble, but Beats Fit Pro are one of the most dependable noise-canceling earbuds that come at a fraction of the cost of other popular offerings. Beats Fit Pro are flexible, secure and comfortable enough to wear all day. They also pack a six-hour battery life so you can enjoy the noise-canceling audio for hours on end.

$160 at Amazon

11. For speedy cooking: Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 pressure cooker

Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Instant Pot Pro 10-In-1 Pressure Cooker
Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Instant Pot Pro 10-In-1 Pressure Cooker

There was a time in history when a microwave was seen as a luxury instead of a necessity. Electric pressure cookers are popular and will soon have the same ubiquity as common household nukers. The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 pressure cooker is an incredibly versatile and speedy number, and packs 10 different cooking functions including steaming, slow cooking and even baking.

$119 at Amazon

12. For a cinematic screen: Vizio 65-inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Vizio 65-Inch Class V Series 4k UHD LED Smart TV
Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Vizio 65-Inch Class V Series 4k UHD LED Smart TV

A new television is a gift big enough to share with the entire family, and the Vizio 65-inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV is great enough to qualify as a showstopper. The massive 65-inch screen is perfect for streaming, gaming and live events with an incredibly user-friendly interface. It's also available for an $80 discount for the holiday.

$448 at Walmart

13. For versatile gaming: ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gaming laptop

Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop
Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop

Gaming laptops are nothing new, but ASUS ROG Flow Z13 takes the power and portability of these devices to another level. This gaming device also doubles as a tablet, complete with a touchscreen to go with faster processing speeds and load times and immersive graphics. Plus, for the holiday it's available for $500 off the usual price.

$1,300 at Amazon

14. For self-care: Sharper Image Foot Multipoint Acupressure massager

Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Sharper Image Foot Multipoint Acupressure Massager
Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Sharper Image Foot Multipoint Acupressure Massager

Nothing soothes feet from days that just won't end like a deep tissue massage. The Sharper Image Foot Multipoint Acupressure massager provides both gentle and intense massages along with heating rollers that heated elements that melt away tension and stress. It's also low-profile enough to tuck away when it's not in use.

$71 at Target

15: For soda jerks: Aarke Carbonator 3

Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Aarke Carbonator III
Last Minute Christmas Gifts That Arrive By Christmas 2022: Aarke Carbonator III

There are tons of countertop machines that carbonate water for fans bubbly soft drinks and cocktails, but few are as striking as the Aarke Carbonator 3. It takes a decidedly lo-fi approach to bubbles with its handy crank and doesn't require any electricity to work, which is why our reviewers picked it as one of the best carbonators available right now.

$229 at Amazon

