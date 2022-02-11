Gifted a second chance, Erin Jackson looks to thank Brittany Bowe with Olympic gold

The world’s top-ranked 500-meter speed skater feared she had blown her chance to make the Olympics.

Erin Jackson’s path to Beijing went from presumed to precarious after a stunning slip during her race at last month’s U.S. Olympic Trials.

As she zoomed down the backstretch at Milwaukee’s Pettit National Ice Center, Jackson lost her balance when she planted her right skate and caught a bad edge. Her skates skidded. Her arms flailed. Her chest flew up. Though she managed to avoid falling, she estimates she lost at least a full second trying to regain her speed.

“A slip is fine,” Jackson, 29, told Yahoo Sports. “I could have recovered from a slip. This was a near fall. Trying to rebuild my speed when something like that happens where you stand up and the wind catches you, it wasn’t ideal for sure.”

To qualify for the Olympics in the 500, Jackson needed to produce one of the two fastest times at Trials. She instead could only salvage third in a race she had been heavily favored to win, finishing almost five tenths of a second behind winner Brittany Bowe and almost four tenths of a second behind second-place Kimi Goetz.

After exploring whether they could award Jackson a reskate, meet officials ultimately ruled she wasn’t eligible because she didn’t fall or suffer an equipment failure. That meant, despite winning four of the eight 500s on the World Cup circuit so far this season, Jackson’s Olympic fate was out of her control. She’d miss the Beijing Games unless another country unexpectedly declined to use one of its spots, opening the door for the U.S. to receive a third.

While Jackson remained outwardly calm during her cool-down laps and even smiled her way through a post-race TV interview, inside she was seething. In an instant, months of training had gone to waste. Her childhood dream of winning an Olympic medal seemed to be slipping through her fingers.

“I’d done all this work this season to show what I could do in the 500, and then it all came crashing down,” Jackson said. “I typically don’t get too worked up about things, but this was really disappointing.”

Among those who saw through Jackson’s facade was one of the women who had outskated her that night. Bowe, the world’s top-ranked 1,000-meter skater and second-ranked 1,500-meter skater, thought about how heartbroken she’d have been had she slipped and failed to qualify for the Olympics in one of her signature races.

Before Jackson left the rink that night, Bowe, 33, approached her longtime friend, wrapped her in a big hug and made a promise that left Jackson struggling to hold back tears.

“If it comes down to it, you can have my spot,” Bowe told Jackson. “You’re going to the Olympics if I have anything to do with it.”

Why give up a spot in the Olympics?

Why would Brittany Bowe give up her spot to a teammate when she had an outside chance of earning a medal in the 500 meters? To Bowe, it was simply the right thing to do. Nobody understood better than Bowe the challenges that Jackson had overcome in the five years since she first timidly tried skating on ice.

The relationship between Bowe and Jackson began two decades ago at a roller rink on the outskirts of speed skating’s most unlikely hotbed. Sun-soaked Ocala, Florida, has produced a trio of speed skating medal contenders in Beijing even though the closest ice rink is more than an hour’s drive away.

The common thread between Bowe, Jackson and Joey Mantia, 35, is that each began as inline skaters under the tutelage of the same world-renowned coach. Renee Hildebrand molded each of them into multi-time world champions on wheels before aspirations of skating at the Olympics inspired all three to transition to the ice.

Hildebrand spotted Bowe as an 8-year-old skating circles around her peers at a birthday party. It was an impressive enough display of speed that Hildebrand approached Mike and Debbie Bowe during the party and invited their daughter to stay for speed practice.

“I hate to admit this now, but we were a traditional baseball, football, basketball family back then,” Debbie Bowe said. “We didn’t know anything about skating. We had to ask what speed practice was.”

The Bowes became more skating-savvy in a hurry as Brittany fell in love with the pace of the sport and the intensity of Hildebrand’s practices. Even while also splitting time between soccer and basketball, Brittany rapidly blossomed into one of the world’s fastest skaters in her age group.

Brittany had already begun accumulating world championship medals in far-flung countries by the time Hildebrandd persuaded Jackson to try inline speed skating. As a 7- and 8-year-old, Jackson had dabbled in artistic skating, basically figure skating on wheels, but her coaches constantly complained she was skating too fast.

While Jackson displayed the sprinting talent to push her older, more accomplished teammates, the four-year age gap between her and Bowe at the time was too large for a friendship to form. The way Jackson recalls it, their dynamic was “definitely more of a little kid-big kid relationship” at the time.

“Brittany was this superstar inline skater,” Jackson said. “I thought it was really awesome that after she came home with all those world championship medals, we’d be skating on the same team at the same practices doing the same drills. I was looking up to her as kind of like future goals.”

Taking to the ice

The speed skating careers of Bowe and Jackson paralleled one-another as they got older and went off to college. Neither devoted their full attention to the sport, Bowe focusing on basketball after landing a scholarship to Florida Atlantic and Jackson concentrating on her pursuit of a University of Florida engineering degree.

Bowe hardly touched her skates at FAU until basketball season was over. Then, in a testament to her talent, she’d lace them up again in the late spring and summer and outclassed competitors who trained year-round.

“She’d come back a month before outdoor nationals and not only beat the girls but break world records,” Hildebrand recalled.

Bowe, a three-year starting point guard at FAU, intended to play pro basketball overseas once she graduated in 2010. She thought she was done with speed skating for good until watching a few of her former inline peers compete at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

“Seeing them walking in the Opening Ceremonies and winning medals, I just had a change of heart,” Bowe said. “At that point, I knew that after I graduated, I was going to hang up my basketball shoes and move to Salt Lake City to become an Olympic speed skater.”

The allure of the Olympics also tugged at Jackson even as she earned her degree from Florida, competed for roller derby championships and added to her inline speed skating trophy case. As a result, during a 2016 trip to the Netherlands, Jackson tentatively stepped onto the ice for the first time just like Bowe had done six years earlier.

It was a struggle at first. The technique wasn’t as similar to inline skating as Jackson expected. She had to learn to generate power from her hips instead of her legs and get accustomed to sitting in a lower squat to combat wind resistance.

The first time she moved to Salt Lake City to hone her skills on ice, Jackson quit after just over a month and went back to inline skating. Not until September 2017 did she return to Salt Lake City for good with a more determined mindset. She peppered coaches with questions and attended every ice session she could, even those intended for beginners. “Anything not to be the slowest person on the team anymore,” Jackson said with a laugh.

In January 2018, Jackson competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials in order to get some experience ahead of a serious push in 2022. “Maybe I’ll be on TV,” she thought beforehand, not knowing she’d get a lot more airtime than she expected. Jackson produced her best race on ice to that point, her raw power and speed transcending her lack of technical refinement. She finished third to secure a spot in the 2018 Olympics after just four months training on ice

Though Jackson finished only 24th in the 500 in PyeongChang, just reaching the Olympics was confirmation of Jackson’s potential. From then on, Bowe was no longer “future goals” for Jackson. They were peers. They trained together at the Utah Olympic Oval, roomed together on the World Cup circuit and hung out together off the ice. Bowe made herself available anytime Jackson needed to ask for technical advice or to vent to a fellow Floridian about the chilly Salt Lake City winters.

There was no one happier than Jackson when Bowe captured her third world title in the 1,000 meters last year, cementing herself as the Olympic favorite at that distance. Nor was anyone prouder than Bowe last offseason when Jackson began to smooth out some of her technical flaws and unlock her potential on ice.

“During training last fall, Erin was putting down some of the fastest lap times I’ve ever seen from a female,” Bowe said. “I was just so excited to see what she was going to accomplish this year.”

Erin Jackson follows Brittany Bowe in an inline skating event. (Courtesy of Debbie Bowe)

'It would be a sin'

Jackson was exceeding even Bowe’s expectations this season until her catastrophic near fall at Trials last month. Standing at the end of the back stretch as Jackson struggled to recover, Bowe shouted at her friend not to panic and encouraged her to continue to skate.

As Jackson approached the finish line, Bowe glanced at the clock and instantly felt ill. Jackson’s time of 38.25 seconds may have vaulted her into second place at the time, but Bowe suspected it wouldn’t hold up with Goetz still left to skate.

It was then that Bowe first began to consider surrendering her own spot in the Olympic 500 so that Jackson could go to Beijing. Bowe had already qualified in the 1,000 meters the previous night and was the heavy favorite to win the 1,500 the next day. She didn’t want the U.S. team to be without the American record holder in the 500, nor did she want her close friend to endure four years of regret.

“I’ve been top 10 in the 500 the past couple years,” Bowe said. “I got fifth place in the 500 at the last Olympics. So I like the race. It’s fun. I wanted to do it. But right when Erin slipped, I knew in my heart that if it came down to me giving up my position, I was going to give Erin the chance to race at the Olympics. She, in my mind, has earned it. It would be a sin to not have her represent the United States in that event.”

Bowe’s selfless promise didn’t make Jackson rest any easier the night of her near fall at Trials.

Jackson “barely slept at all” knowing that her Olympic aspirations were now out of her control and that her teammate could yet have a change of heart.

“My mind was racing,” Jackson said. “I was really nervous and of course really disappointed.”

What finally did put Jackson’s mind at ease was a phone conversation the morning of the final day of Trials. That afternoon, USA Speedskating intended to unveil the members of its 2022 Olympic team. Bowe told Jackson she wanted to formally relinquish her spot in the 500 so that Jackson could sip champagne and celebrate with her Beijing-bound teammates.

“That was the second time I got super emotional,” Jackson said, “but at least this time it was over the phone so no one could see it. It’s hard to imagine someone giving up an Olympic spot for you, but Brittany’s amazing and selfless and has such a team-centric attitude.”

Since speedskating seldom garners much media coverage in the U.S., Jackson and Bowe did not expect the avalanche of stories and interview requests that Bowe’s gesture incited. The two friends appeared on the Today Show and Good Morning America together and did a flurry of other interviews with major outlets.

As it turned out, the United States was granted an extra spot in Suday's 500, meaning Bowe will still get her shot.

To both skaters, there’s only one fitting way for their story to end in Beijing: With Jackson taking advantage of her unexpected second chance at Olympic glory and Bowe’s good deed providing her some good karma.

“The icing on the cake would be for both of us to win our respective distances,” Jackson said.

Thanks to Bowe’s generous sacrifice, they’ll both get that chance.