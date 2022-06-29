Gift Yourself A Truly Unique Reading With These Tarot Candles

Calling all tarot, spirituality, and candle lovers: meet your newest must-have. The Tarot Trio is a three-card tarot reading in candle form. Yes, you read that right. Each candle represents your past, present, and future with a metal charm of one of the Major Arcanas hidden in the wax. It’s the brainchild of Birthdate Co., known for its customisable birthday books and candles inspired by every day and zodiac sign in the year. Now, Birthdate Co. has taken its unique spin on spirituality and applied it to the tarot. In addition to the three candles, the box comes with an accompanying guidebook explaining the meaning of each of the 22 Major Arcanas of the Tarot and how to best interpret them based on which candle it was pulled from. The candles themselves are an all-natural soy and coconut wax blend, with high-quality fragrances that burn a total of 20-30 hours, though you don’t have to wait that long to do your reading. The charms can be extracted after a few hours of burn time.

It’s perfect for marking a big day or life event even more special, or just resetting your intentions as the seasons change. Mercedes Viera, R29 Writer

Each candle has its own scent and is meant to invoke the energy from the past, present, and future:



Past: Top notes of bergamot, citron, and amber; mid notes of cassia root, heliotrope, and cedar leaf; base notes of cedarwood, vetiver, and musk.



Present: Top notes of citron, amber, and muguet; mid notes of hemp seed, guaiacwood, and oud; base notes of patchouli, cannabis, and rosewood.



Future: Top notes of bergamot, lemon leaf, and rich cardamom; mid notes of wild verbena, water orchid, and blue eucalyptus; base notes of allspice, violet flower, and amber crystal.

Ahead of the launch, Birthdate Co. sent me the Tarot Trio to check out. The candles come beautifully packaged, perfect for gifting (or just giving yourself). In addition to the candles, each set comes with a guidebook to interpret the tarot charms. The guidebook gives you a few prompt questions to ask yourself before lighting the candle and revealing your card, such as: “How should I define what I’ve experienced?,” “What do I need to know about my present?” and “What future experience should I prepare to acknowledge?” You choose from your options or look within yourself for the question you are meant to ask. Then you take a deep breath and light the candle. I loved that there is a ritual to follow for the reading; it felt like I was doing magic.



Lighting the candles adds to the ritualist feeling. Once lit, the deeper scents of the candles overpowered my bedroom. They might look small, but they’re very mighty. Then comes the wait. The guidebook advises patience, waiting until the charm is fully visible before removing it. Then you can carefully remove it, wipe it clean, and place it on the guidebook’s cover, which has space for each of the three cards. Using the guidebook as a reference, you can then read and reflect more on what the card means for you. The charms are a beautiful representation of your life that can be used to guide you into a healed path. Unlike regular tarot cards, which can be reshuffled and redrawn, these unique charms are meant to stay with you forever. They can be worn individually or together on a necklace chain, or find another way to display them. The guidebook also can be saved and used later; the interpretations of the Major Arcanas are useful for your everyday readings too. Even the glass candle holders can be saved and reused.



While this set is certainly a splurge, it’s one of the most unique ways I’ve seen to do a tarot reading. It’s perfect for marking a big day or life event even more special, or just resetting your intentions as the seasons change. If you want to experience this one-of-a-kind tarot reading for yourself, act fast. Currently, Birthdate Co. is only releasing the Tarto Trio as a limited launch while supplies last.

