Gift the stylish Google Pixel Watch for Valentine's this year

Gift the Google Pixel Watch for Valentine's 2023.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Though holiday shopping has ended, the gift-giving spirit remains as Valentine's Day 2023 approaches on February 14. Gadgets are a great choice to gift any family member or loved one because it's something they can utilize on an everyday basis. Smartwatches are the latest hype, and those who have wanted an Apple Watch but have a Google phone can now live their dreams with the Google Pixel Watch.

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter for all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

At Reviewed, we find the best products that anyone will love and appreciate. For Valentine's Day this year, stand out as a thoughtful gift giver for the tech lover in your life. The Google Pixel watch is stylish and convenient and anyone will cherish it.

►Valentine's Day gifts for him: 40 best Valentine's Day gift ideas for the special man in your life

►Valentine's Day gifts for her: Clothing, accessories and treats she'll actually love

Google Pixel Smartwatch

For Valentine's Day 2023, gift your loved one a Google Pixel Watch.

This smartwatch has incredible features and a Fitbit inclusion. We tested the Google Pixel Watch and loved it for its excellent design, fitness features and crisp display. The Polished Silver model is similar to the silver stainless steel Apple Watch, but without the price bump. It also has neat health-tracking sensors on the bottom of the watch that are hidden when you actually wear the watch. The 41mm watch comes in four colors: Champagne Gold with a Hazel Active band, Matte Black with an Obsidian Active band, Polished Silver with a Charcoal Active band, and Polished Silver with a Chalk Active band.

Your special Valentine can get things done with Google assistant, maps, calendar, Gmail and more. They'll be productive while looking chic!

Story continues

$350 at Best Buy

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Valentine's Day 2023: Gift the Google Pixel Watch