Gift mom the celebrity-approved Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream for Mother's Day

Give mom the celebrity-approved Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream for Mother's Day 2023.

If you're looking to really spoil mom this Mother's Day, look no further than Augustinus Bader. The luxury skincare brand is celebrating five years of high-end, high-performance skincare products, including the cult-favorite Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream. If you think mom will be thrilled to join the ranks of celebrity fans like Victoria Beckham, Hailey Bieber, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kim Kardashian, shop Augustinus Bader today.

What is Augustinus Bader skincare?

Augustinus Bader is a luxury skincare brand created in 2017 by Professor Augustinus Bader after an extensive career as a biomedical scientist. Bader spent more than 30 years developing topical wound-healing products for burn victims with a focus on stem cell biology and regenerative medicine.

Is Augustinus Bader skincare worth it?

All of the products, including the best-selling Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, are powered by Professor Bader’s patented TFC8 Trigger Factor Complex. This science-backed formula features amino acids, high-grade vitamins and synthesized molecules to help nourish the skin and support cell renewal. While we have not yet tested out the brand, after 27 days of using Augustinus Bader The Cream or The Rich Cream, consumers saw visibly reduced hyperpigmentation, redness and wrinkles.

How can you save on Augustinus Bader skincare?

While Augustinus Bader rarely hosts sales, you can opt to auto-replenish and save 20%. This program is similar to Amazon’s Subscribe & Save offer. The Rich Cream is normally $290 for the 50ml size but when you select “auto-replenish” on the product page, you’ll bring the price down to $232. You can customize the frequency of your delivery cycle based on how often you use the product and how much product you use. For topical products like The Rich Cream, you can pause or cancel after three delivery cycles.

If you’re shopping for luxury skincare this Mother's Day, why not opt for a science-backed splurge? Below, we’ve rounded up a few of the top Augustinus Bader products to check out.

Shop Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, Serum, Retinol Serum and more for Mother's Day 2023.

