Gift your mom the Apple AirPods Pro for Mother's Day

Gift the Apple AirPods Pro to your Mom this year for Mother's Day.

Mother's Day 2023 is approaching (the big day is Sunday, May 14!), and if you still need to find a gift, we've got you covered. If your mom is an audiophile, a power walker or just someone who wants the best possible sound when she's listen to audiobooks, she needs good-quality and compact earbuds. What she needs, in fact, is the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), and the timing couldn't be better, because right now you can get them for 20% off on Amazon, equalling the lowest price we've seen on this model.

They're usually $249.99 but are now $199.99—a $49.01 discount. These wireless earbuds are noise canceling, and this second-generation Pro model has the best sound of any AirPods to date. Your mom can enjoy her favorite podcast or playlist with ease. She'll think of you whenever she pulls the Apple AirPods Pro out, whether going on a walk or chilling at home.

We tested and loved the Apple AirPods Pro for their superb sound quality and a mode that lets "you hear the world around you without being overloaded, even in extreme environments." If you've loved any previous AirPods, then you'll love this one even more, our testers say. Gift your mom the best of the best for Mother's Day this year, she certainly deserves it!

$199.99 at Amazon

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Mother's Day 2023: Gift the Apple AirPods Pro on sale at Amazon