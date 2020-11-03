14 thoughtful gifts to send a loved one during lockdown

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
We are nearing the end of the year, but you don’t have to wait for Christmas to treat a loved one to a gift.
In fact, receiving a little something, out of the blue, so they know someone is thinking about them, is a surefire way to cheer someone up at any time of the year.
As the UK prepares to enter into a second lockdown, we’ve been looking for little gifts to let our nearest and dearest know how much we love them.
Whether you are thinking of a friend, partner, or relative, we’ve found something to make everyone smile when the post arrives.
We have compiled a selection of top-rated products to send to that special person on your mind.
The best news, you don’t have to spend a fortune either, as there are plenty of options available for under £25.
After all, it’s the thought that counts - not the price tag.
14 gifts to send a loved one under £25
Pink Letterbox Roses | £14.95 from Bloompost
Little Miss Hug Letterbox Biscuit | £10.95 from Biscuiteers
I'm Lucky My Friend Is You Wooden Hanging Heart | £6.95 from Amazon
Choc on Choc NHS Heroes Milk Chocolate Rosette | £9 from John Lewis
Knock Knock Why You're My Bestie Fill in the Love Book | £7.29 from Amazon
If I Could Tell You Just One Thing Book | £17.99 from Oliver Bonas
Happy News Happy Hamper | £20 from John Lewis
Cottage Delight Craft Beer Buddies Hamper | £17.99 from John Lewis
Kikkerland Live Streaming Kit | £25 from Oliver Bonas
Eleanor Bowmer You Got This Mug | £10 from John Lewis & Partners
Katie Loxton You Are Wonderful Scented Candle | £16.99 from John Lewis & Partners
Thinking of You Chocolates, Tea & Shortbread | £18 from Marks and Spencer
Ultimate Relaxation Kit Letterbox Gift | £19 from Etsy
Stars So Bright Friendship Bracelet | £16 from Estella Bartlett
