14 thoughtful gifts to send a loved one during lockdown

Show that special someone you are thinking of them. (posed by models, Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We are nearing the end of the year, but you don’t have to wait for Christmas to treat a loved one to a gift.

In fact, receiving a little something, out of the blue, so they know someone is thinking about them, is a surefire way to cheer someone up at any time of the year.

As the UK prepares to enter into a second lockdown, we’ve been looking for little gifts to let our nearest and dearest know how much we love them.

Whether you are thinking of a friend, partner, or relative, we’ve found something to make everyone smile when the post arrives.

We have compiled a selection of top-rated products to send to that special person on your mind.

The best news, you don’t have to spend a fortune either, as there are plenty of options available for under £25.

After all, it’s the thought that counts - not the price tag.

14 gifts to send a loved one under £25

Pink Letterbox Roses | £14.95 from Bloompost

Pink Letterbox Roses More

Little Miss Hug Letterbox Biscuit | £10.95 from Biscuiteers

Little Miss Hug Letterbox Biscuit More

I'm Lucky My Friend Is You Wooden Hanging Heart | £6.95 from Amazon

I'm Lucky My Friend Is You Wooden Hanging Heart More

Choc on Choc NHS Heroes Milk Chocolate Rosette | £9 from John Lewis

Choc on Choc NHS Heroes Milk Chocolate Rosette More

Knock Knock Why You're My Bestie Fill in the Love Book | £7.29 from Amazon

Knock Knock Why You're My Bestie Fill in the Love Book More

If I Could Tell You Just One Thing Book | £17.99 from Oliver Bonas

If I Could Tell You Just One Thing Book More

Happy News Happy Hamper | £20 from John Lewis

Happy News Happy Hamper More