14 thoughtful gifts to send a loved one during lockdown

We are nearing the end of the year, but you don’t have to wait for Christmas to treat a loved one to a gift.

In fact, receiving a little something, out of the blue, so they know someone is thinking about them, is a surefire way to cheer someone up at any time of the year.

As the UK prepares to enter into a second lockdown, we’ve been looking for little gifts to let our nearest and dearest know how much we love them.

Whether you are thinking of a friend, partner, or relative, we’ve found something to make everyone smile when the post arrives.

We have compiled a selection of top-rated products to send to that special person on your mind.

The best news, you don’t have to spend a fortune either, as there are plenty of options available for under £25.

After all, it’s the thought that counts - not the price tag.

14 gifts to send a loved one under £25

Pink Letterbox Roses | £14.95 from Bloompost

Pink Letterbox Roses

Little Miss Hug Letterbox Biscuit | £10.95 from Biscuiteers 

Little Miss Hug Letterbox Biscuit

I'm Lucky My Friend Is You Wooden Hanging Heart | £6.95 from Amazon

I'm Lucky My Friend Is You Wooden Hanging Heart

Choc on Choc NHS Heroes Milk Chocolate Rosette | £9 from John Lewis

Choc on Choc NHS Heroes Milk Chocolate Rosette

Knock Knock Why You're My Bestie Fill in the Love Book | £7.29 from Amazon

Knock Knock Why You're My Bestie Fill in the Love Book

If I Could Tell You Just One Thing Book | £17.99 from Oliver Bonas

If I Could Tell You Just One Thing Book

Happy News Happy Hamper | £20 from John Lewis 

Happy News Happy Hamper

Cottage Delight Craft Beer Buddies Hamper | £17.99 from John Lewis 

Cottage Delight Craft Beer Buddies Hamper

Kikkerland Live Streaming Kit | £25 from Oliver Bonas

Kikkerland Live Streaming Kit

Eleanor Bowmer You Got This Mug | £10 from John Lewis & Partners

Eleanor Bowmer You Got This Mug

Katie Loxton You Are Wonderful Scented Candle | £16.99 from John Lewis & Partners

Katie Loxton You Are Wonderful Scented Candle

Thinking of You Chocolates, Tea & Shortbread | £18 from Marks and Spencer

Thinking of You Chocolates, Tea & Shortbread

Ultimate Relaxation Kit Letterbox Gift | £19 from Etsy

Ultimate Relaxation Kit Letterbox Gift

Stars So Bright Friendship Bracelet | £16 from Estella Bartlett

Stars So Bright Friendship Bracelet

