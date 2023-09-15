'Gift from Heaven': Widow wins Missouri Lottery using numbers related to her late husband

After losing her husband, a woman from Missouri decided to play the Lottery using numbers significant to her late spouse. To her amazement, the numbers came up in the Show Me Cash lottery, earning her a prize of $199,000.

On Aug. 16th, the anonymous woman entered Kum & Go convenience store in Springfield, Missouri where she purchased her ticket.

After carefully selecting and playing the numbers 1, 5, 24, 31, and 36, very special numbers to the woman, she discovered she'd hit the jackpot.

"I lost my husband several years ago and the numbers are all related to him," she told the Lottery.

The fortunate widow was the sole recipient of the grand prize of $199,000, as no other participants managed to secure a win on that particular day.

"I think I'm still in shock," she added. "It was like a gift from Heaven."

What is Show Me Cash?

Show Me Cash is a daily Missouri draw game with a starting jackpot of $50,000. The jackpot increases until a player matches all five drawn numbers to win.

After the widow won, the jackpot returned to its starting amount of $50,000.

Odds of winning Show Me Cash?

The odds of winning the Show Me Cash jackpot are 1 in 575,757. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 8.77.

The upcoming drawing for Show Me Cash will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14th at 8:59 PM CT. As of now, the jackpot is $110,000. You can purchase tickets for $1 each and opt-in for the EZ Match option by paying an additional $1 per play.

EZ Match is an add-on feature that allows players to instantly win prizes ranging from $2 to $500 based on the winning numbers in the corresponding draw.

Biggest instant game jackpot winner in US

In 2022, A Michigan resident won the largest prize ever from a scratch-off ticket, taking home $6 million from Michigan Lottery's $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game.

A Virginia man won the largest online instant game when he won $1,817,588 playing "Jackpot Spectacular."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Woman wins lottery after playing numbers meaningful to her late husband