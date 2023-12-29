Late gift guide for the MMA fan: Autographed book edition
Do you still have people on your gift list this holiday, but the day we celebrate the birth of our consumerism lord and savior, Santa H. Claus, already has passed?
Never fear. If you have MMA fans in your sphere who need gifts, either because of delayed celebrations or just because you’re an a**hole who was lazy about shopping, we’ll try to take care of ya — even if the stuff on this list just goes to you.
Here we give you some autographed hardcover autobiographies and memoirs from the MMA world, as well as MMA world-adjacent names from boxing and pro wrestling. Prices range from clearance to serious collector level.
By the way, you know those sites that have disclaimers that say they might get a little extra skrilla in their pay buckets if you click the links and buy some stuff? Well, that ain’t us. We don’t get diddly crap from any link below unless we click on it and pay for it ourselves.
So go forth and shop.
Randy Couture
Title: Becoming the Natural: My Life In and Out of the Cage
Details: Hardcover edition signed by Couture with COA.
Price: $150
Oscar De La Hoya
Title: American Son: My Story
Details: Hardcover edition signed by De La Hoya with COA.
Price: $225
Mick Foley
Title: Mankind: Have a Nice Day – A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks
Details: Hardcover first edition signed by Foley with COA.
Price: $340
Bret Hart
Title: Hitman: My Real Life in the Cartoon World of Wrestling
Details: Hardcover first edition signed by Hart with COA.
Price: $475
Dan Henderson
Title: Hendo: The American Athlete
Details: Hardcover edition with bookplate signed by Henderson with COA.
Price: $20
Hulk Hogan
Title: Hollywood Hulk Hogan
Details: Hardcover edition signed by Hogan with COA.
Price: $400
Hulk Hogan 2
Title: My Life Outside the Ring
Details: Hardcover edition signed by Hogan with COA.
Price: $400
Chuck Liddell
Title: Iceman: My Fighting Life
Details: Hardcover edition signed by Liddell with COA.
Price: $175
Lex Luger
Title: Wrestling with the Devil
Details: Hardcover edition signed by Luger with COA.
Price: $575
Becky Lynch
Title: Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl
Details: Hardcover edition with bookplate signed by Lynch (Rebecca Quin) with COA. Pre-order book for release March 26, 2024.
Price: $35
Ronda Rousey
Title: Our Fight: A Memoir
Details: Hardcover edition signed by Rousey with COA. Pre-order book for release April 2, 2024.
Price: $35
Andre Ward
Title: Killing the Image: A Champion’s Journey of Faith, Fighting, and Forgiveness
Details: Hardcover edition signed by Ward with COA.
Price: $35
BONUS: MMA for Dummies
Title: MMA for Dummies with Frank Shamrock
Details: Look, it ain’t signed. (And if it was, I mean … I mean … well, it’s not like you’re missing out on a super-exciting signature.)
Price: $17.99, but honestly priceless and no doubt worth every 15-year-old penny in its advice.