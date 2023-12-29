Late gift guide for the MMA fan: Autographed book edition

Do you still have people on your gift list this holiday, but the day we celebrate the birth of our consumerism lord and savior, Santa H. Claus, already has passed?

Never fear. If you have MMA fans in your sphere who need gifts, either because of delayed celebrations or just because you’re an a**hole who was lazy about shopping, we’ll try to take care of ya — even if the stuff on this list just goes to you.

Here we give you some autographed hardcover autobiographies and memoirs from the MMA world, as well as MMA world-adjacent names from boxing and pro wrestling. Prices range from clearance to serious collector level.

By the way, you know those sites that have disclaimers that say they might get a little extra skrilla in their pay buckets if you click the links and buy some stuff? Well, that ain’t us. We don’t get diddly crap from any link below unless we click on it and pay for it ourselves.

So go forth and shop.

Randy Couture

Title: Becoming the Natural: My Life In and Out of the Cage

Details: Hardcover edition signed by Couture with COA.

Price: $150

Oscar De La Hoya

Title: American Son: My Story

Details: Hardcover edition signed by De La Hoya with COA.

Price: $225

Mick Foley

Title: Mankind: Have a Nice Day – A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks

Details: Hardcover first edition signed by Foley with COA.

Price: $340

Bret Hart

Title: Hitman: My Real Life in the Cartoon World of Wrestling

Details: Hardcover first edition signed by Hart with COA.

Price: $475

Dan Henderson

Title: Hendo: The American Athlete

Details: Hardcover edition with bookplate signed by Henderson with COA.

Price: $20

Hulk Hogan

Title: Hollywood Hulk Hogan

Details: Hardcover edition signed by Hogan with COA.

Price: $400

Hulk Hogan 2

Title: My Life Outside the Ring

Details: Hardcover edition signed by Hogan with COA.

Price: $400

Chuck Liddell

Title: Iceman: My Fighting Life

Details: Hardcover edition signed by Liddell with COA.

Price: $175

Lex Luger

Title: Wrestling with the Devil

Details: Hardcover edition signed by Luger with COA.

Price: $575

Story continues

Becky Lynch

Title: Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl

Details: Hardcover edition with bookplate signed by Lynch (Rebecca Quin) with COA. Pre-order book for release March 26, 2024.

Price: $35

Ronda Rousey

Title: Our Fight: A Memoir

Details: Hardcover edition signed by Rousey with COA. Pre-order book for release April 2, 2024.

Price: $35

Andre Ward

Title: Killing the Image: A Champion’s Journey of Faith, Fighting, and Forgiveness

Details: Hardcover edition signed by Ward with COA.

Price: $35

BONUS: MMA for Dummies

Title: MMA for Dummies with Frank Shamrock

Details: Look, it ain’t signed. (And if it was, I mean … I mean … well, it’s not like you’re missing out on a super-exciting signature.)

Price: $17.99, but honestly priceless and no doubt worth every 15-year-old penny in its advice.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie