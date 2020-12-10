The Best Gift Cards To Give As Gifts, Right This Way

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

What kind of gift cards do you give as a gift during quarantine? We have a few ideas. (Photo: Photo by Ivan on Unsplash)

Blink and you’ll miss it, because the holidays are already here. The ability to order a gift that will arrive on time, however? Well, that window is quickly closing.

Many retailers and brands are announcing Christmas shipping deadlines with some cut-off dates as early as Dec. 15, when any orders placed after that aren’t guaranteed to arrive on time.

If you haven’t gotten around to any holiday shopping yet or plan on shipping a lot of your gifts to family and friends this year, you might want to consider sending them a gift card instead this year.

Many retailers and brands offer festive gift cards you can enclose in a nice card and mail, and some even offer digital gift cards you can email.

The best part of a gift card is that you’re practically guaranteed the recipient will love it. They can pick out exactly what they want in their style, size and color, from a brand they love.

Are they into sustainable fashion? A gift card to Everlane or Girlfriend Collective might go a long way. If they could benefit from a new hobby or online class, give them the gift card from from Masterclass or Kindle. It’s also an opportunity to give them something super practical or pay for a service they already use like an Uber, Lyft or even a gas card.

You could always give them a gift card to a subscription service — a true gift that keeps on giving — whether it’s for clothing, wine or something totally unique.

Below, we’ve rounded up some the best gift cards to give this holiday season. Take a look:

We found fashion gift cards to give as gifts. (Photo: Snapper via Getty Images)

The Best Fashion Gift Cards To Give

Anthropologie

Anthropologie is known for its eclectic mix of unique apparel and home goods. They might even have the prettiest gift cards out of all the retailers on this list.

Aurate

Aurate creates fine jewelry in New York using durable materials, sustainable production and transparent pricing.

Everlane

Everlane is known for its ethically made basics and transparent pricing, you’ll find items like sustainable coats and quality boots.

Story continues

Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective specializes in sustainable and size-inclusive activewear — think matching bra and legging sets, sweatsuits and more — in a wide variety of colors, modeled by women of all races, ages and sizes.

Madewell

Madewell carries everyday essentials and statement pieces ranging from sweaters to denim.

Mejuri

Mejuri is home to fine and trendy jewelry in a wide variety of styles, ideal for the jewelry lover who needs a stocking stuffer.

Nike

Nike carries sneakers, activewear and athletic accessories, perfect for the workout buff on your shopping list.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom is home to best-selling brands like Madewell, Topshop and SPANX.

Universal Standard

Universal Standard is known for its inclusive sizing (from sizes 0 to 40) and everyday essentials.

We found beauty gift cards to give as gifts. (Photo: Anna Efetova via Getty Images)

The Best Beauty Gift Cards

Credo

Credo carries a variety of clean beauty products, ranging from green skincare to natural makeup from brands like Ilia and Tata Harper.

Dermstore

Dermstore is home to luxury skin care, hair care and makeup products from brands like Sunday Riley to Dr. Dennis Gross.

Fenty Beauty

Rihanna’s beauty brand is home to best-selling skin care and makeup, including Match Stix and Stunna Lip Paint.

Glossier

Glossier makes simple and subtle makeup and skin care products, like clear eyebrow gels and dewy serums for that perfect “no-makeup-makeup” look. The products are provided in a wide variety of shades, promoted by an online community of real men and women.

Prose

Prose makes customized shampoo, conditioner and hair care products tailored to your hair type, styling routine and environment.

Sephora

Sephora is the ultimate destination for beauty, whether you’re looking for Drunk Elephant skin care, OUAI hair care or Tarte makeup.

Ulta

Ulta is home to budget and high-end beauty brands, whether you’re looking for Neutrogena skin care, Living Proof hair care or Colourpop makeup.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

We found home and kitchen gift cards to give as gifts. (Photo: fortyforks via Getty Images)

The Best Home Gift Cards To Give

Brooklinen

Brooklinen is known for its beautiful bedding and bath products, but is perhaps best known for its iconic sheets available in different materials, colors and patterns.

Chewy

Chewy is the ultimate destination for pet care, find everything from dog food, to cat toys and even prescriptions.

Food52

Purveyor of all things kitchen and home, Food52 curates a wide range of home and kitchen products from other DTC brands and small businesses, as well as their own in-house collection of smart and savvy creations.

Parachute

Parachute is known for bedding and bath products, like linen sheets and fluffy bathrobes for minimalists.

Sur La Table

Sur La Table is best known for its fancy cookware and appliances like Staub, Nespresso, Le Creuset.

We found travel gift cards to give as gifts. (Photo: Klaus Vedfelt via Getty Images)

The Best Travel Gift Cards To Give

Airbnb

Airbnb offers short term and vacation rentals locally and internationally, a good gift for the friend who’s feeling a lot of wanderlust these days.

Away

Aways makes functional, but fun luggage and travel accessories — think practical pink suitcases and packing cubes — made for all kinds of travelers.

Lyft

Lyft is an on-demand car service where you can order rides to and from the grocery store or to the airport. A gift card might make a good gift for the person who’s trying to avoid public transportation these days.

Uber

Uber is an on-demand car service where you can order rides to and from the mall or a relatives house.

We found food and drink gift cards to give as gifts. (Photo: Roxiller via Getty Images)

The Best Food And Drink Gift Cards To Give

Blue Bottle

Blue Bottle, known for high-quality coffees in a minimalist atmosphere, has cafe locations in various cities and offers a coffee subscriptions that would be perfect for coffee lovers.

Bright Cellars

Bright Cellars recommends and sends new wines for you to try every month based on your palate quiz.

First Leaf

First Leaf sends personalized boxes of wine based on a quiz you take about your taste preferences. Check it out.

Haus

Know someone who’s attempting a dry(er) January? Haus makes apéritifs with real ingredients that are complex in flavor and lower in alcohol.

La Colombe

La Colombe has cafe locations in various cities and offers a coffee subscription, perfect for the caffeine addict on your list.

Winc

The perfect gift for the wine lover on your list, Winc sends wine based on a quiz you take about your taste preferences.

We found educational gift cards to give as gifts. (Photo: Westend61 via Getty Images)

The Best Educational Gift Cards

Kindle

Kindle allows you to download dozens of books with a Kindle e-gift card or audiobooks with an Audible e-gift card to the device of your choice.

Masterclass

Masterclass offers one-of-kind courses taught by the best in the business, learn fashion design from Marc Jacobs or acting with Helen Mirren.

Related...

7 Last-Minute Gifts That Don't Need To Be Shipped

The Best Gifts For People Who Really Miss Going Out To Brunch

20 Stocking Stuffers Under $20 You'll Be Tempted To Keep For Yourself

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.