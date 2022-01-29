Gibson makes 44 saves, Anaheim Ducks down Ottawa Senators 2-1

OTTAWA — Often you can point to a few different factors as to why a team wins or loses a hockey game. John Gibson was the difference Saturday, on both counts.

Gibson made 44 saves as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-1. The Ducks were outshot 45-20.

“That’s what you need. Your best players have to be your best players, especially getting into the second half of the season and everyone is battling for spots and it’s as close as it is," said Ducks coach Geoff Ward.

“Obviously, (Gibson) gave us a chance to win tonight."

Rickard Rakell and Troy Terry scored for the Ducks (23-16-8) and, despite being outshot by more than a 2-to-1 margin, Anaheim was able to collect their fourth win in their past five games.

The Senators (13-21-4) held a wide advantage in shots but only managed one goal, coming from Tyler Ennis.

Anton Forsberg played a solid game making 18 saves, but a third-period goal from Terry proved to be the difference.

Terry took a pass from Ryan Getzlaf and from the top of the faceoff circle sent a quick shot on goal, beating Forsberg to the far side at 3:42.

The Senators pressed hard the rest of the way but Gibson was impenetrable, stopping all 34 shots he faced through the final 40 minutes.

“The first period was pretty even and the second period we were all over them and third period much of the same. They score on their one chance, I thought, in the third period,” Senators coach D.J. Smith said.

“Their goalie put a clinic on. You can come up with reasons why you don’t score or come up with different excuses. We had 45 shots and plenty of good looks so he’s the difference.”

The game was once again played without fans in the stands, but the void was bigger for the Senators as they were also without three of their top players. Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Erik Brannstrom all remain out of the lineup with recent injuries.

“All we can do is focus of the guys we have and play games. Everybody has got to adjust to the new situation,” Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot said.

“We don’t have Drake and we don’t Norris which are two massive parts of our power play, but once we get going and get used to guys being in new roles we’ll get it going again.”

The Senators had a statement period in the second outshooting the Ducks 18-4, but were unable to break the 1-1 tie.

Gibson was solid and showed why he’s an all-star stopping all 18 shots in the period, including five during a late Senators' power play.

The teams opened the game with two goals in the first eight minutes.

Rakell gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead after dragging the puck behind the Senators’ goal before coming out the other side, spinning and then beating Forsberg through the legs at 6:19.

Ennis one-upped Rakell with a spinning move of his own as he reached for the puck at the top of the faceoff circle, did a 360 to avoid Jamie Drysdale then beat Gibson over his glove to tie the game 1-1 at 7:56.

NOTES: Forward Mark Kastelic made his NHL debut Saturday when he suited up for the Senators. … The win Saturday was the 163rd for John Gibson, placing him alone in third place in Ducks' franchise history. He was previously tied with Jonas Hiller. … Forward Norris and defenceman Brannstrom were scratches for the Senators while forwards Nicolas Deslauriers and Vinni Lettieri along with defenceman Josh Mahura were scratches for the Ducks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2022.

Darren Desaulniers, The Canadian Press

