THE GIBRALTAR CRYPTO ART ISLAND POWERED BY WISE.ART EUROPE’S FIRST NFT ART FAIR APRIL 29 to MAY 4, 2022

Gibraltar – February 16, 2021: Crypto Art Island and WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, today announced that they will join forces at the Crypto Art Island event, which takes place in Gibraltar, from April 29 to May 4, 2022. During the event, some of the world’s most innovative NFT art created by leading artists will be auctioned on WISeKey’s entrusted NFT platform, WISe.ART.

Crypto Art Island is the first European NFT art fair focussed on crypto art featuring a ‘phygital’ or hybrid physical and digital art platform focussed exclusively on digital work. For six days, one of Gibraltar’s most iconic buildings, the Xapo Bank, will be converted into an incredible immersive viewing experience showcasing the most exciting and collectable NFT art in the world.

The flagship headquarters of the Xapo Bank, set within the solid limestone walls of the former British army barracks in Gibraltar’s old town in the shadow of the famous rock, will house a unique collection of artworks from a carefully chosen selection of leading crypto artists.

The striking investment and collection pieces will be presented for sale on extra large, high tech NFT screens specifically designed by Tokenframe, the official NFT Display Partner for Crypto Art Island and the first company to offer NFT ownership authentication devices linked to the users’ Web3 wallets. Tokenframe patented NFT displays, system and app are the only products on the market that offer this feature, making it a major advantage to have their frames on display in April.

The NFTs will be auctioned throughout the exhibition on the new entrusted NFT platform, WISe.ART, a fully-fledged platform secured by WISeKey technology ensuring an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, providing proof of ownership, provenance and a set of smart contracts Terms & Conditions describing future use and monetisation streams.

WISeKey’s innovative security technologies enables the authentication of digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process based on its 20-year experience and proven expertise in this domain. WISeKey develops technology following principles based on the understanding that technology shall serve people and not people serve technology.

All its codes, cryptoalgorithms, chips, patents and products are developed according to the following principles: Access * Privacy * Security * Consent * Ethics * Future-proof Skills * Good * Democracy. These are the principles on which WISeKey Vertical platform operates as a turn-key operation offering users a one pitstop solution. They set WISeKey apart from its competitors acting as a safeguard to protect users against possible threats on the Internet.

In launching Crypto Art Island, co-founder Joëlle Dinnage, award-winning entrepreneur, international art dealer, art fair director, and founder of the prestigious Tokyo International Art Fair says: “The NFT art market is booming and interest has never been higher. We are taking this opportunity to focus on true Crypto Art for the discerning NFT art investor and collector in an exclusive Crypto Art Island experience highlighting world-renowned NFT artists.”

“It will be the event of the year, held in singular location, where Xapo Bank brings the best of both worlds, uniting stability of traditional banking and a seamless portal into the future of money - Crypto Currencies. Don’t miss it,” she says.

Co-founder of Crypto Art Island and international art dealer from Spain, Pedro Terol adds, “We have put together an impressive line-up of top artists for this first European NFT art fair and are excited to be able to announce some of the headliners already.”

JAVIER ARRÉS (Spain) - Is one of the most recognized crypto-artists worldwide, a pioneer nominated winner of the London Art Biennale 2019 and the Illustrator People Choice Award Creativepool 2017 among other awards. Andalusian, based in Fuerteventura, he is known for his hyper detailed works, his cities, intricate machines and his Visual Toys, impossible fantasy gif-arts. Among his clients are the most important collectors as well as The New York Times, The NFL, Corriere della Serra and more. His NFTs works sold exceeds one million dollars.

GALA MIRISSA (Spain) - One of the greatest digital artists of the 21st century born in Barcelona. She is an exclusive NFT artist for the next Hollywood Film “FRESH KILLS”, directed by Jennifer Esposito. Gala also designed ultra-rare Freedom NFTs for the film by 300.000 dollars. She was named by BeInCrypto on International Women’s Day 2021 as one of the three most influential Hispanic women in the cryptocurrency industry who are using NFT (non-fungible token) technology and is amongst the top sales in the rank list of NFT by CryptoArt.io. Gala has created the first NFT for ELLE magazine and it appeared on the cover last month. Much more to come from Gala who continues her road to success. She will be exhibiting exclusive NFTs at the Crypto Art Island event, a sure sign of ample investment opportunities at the show.

MARCO OGGIAN (Italy) – Born (1990, Venezia) and raised in Italy, but currently residing in Spain. He has worked on more than 150 projects around the world, often using simple shapes and bright colours to highlight critical, controversial, and social issues. Oggian’s posters and prints have been featured prominently in recent years, from criticism of the Syrian war to the Black Lives riots last June. His strong sarcasm has generated two well marked positions in the viewer. He says: “I am not afraid to stand up for a cause and it is clearly visible in my work.” Over the years, he has contributed to the creation of "True Color Films" in Switzerland, one of Europe’s most interesting and innovative studios for artistic direction and audio-visual specialising in extreme sports. Since then, he has had the opportunity to broaden his artistic horizons by collaborating with major clients such as Nike, Volcom, BMW, Vogue, Samsung, Saatchi & Saatchi and Firefox. His works have been published over 30 books on design, branding, illustration and typography. He has had gallery exhibitions in Paris, Barcelona, Berlin, London, Milan, Seoul, Turin and Tokyo. Expect a wonderful series of exclusive NFTs from Oggian at the Crypto Art Island NFT Art Fair.

ÓSCAR CARRASCO (Spain) – From the beginning, the multidisciplinary work of Oscar Carrasco reflects a poetic and dreamlike vision of time, memory, order and chaos. He is world-renowned for his photographic works of abandoned places around Europe in which he infiltrated clandestinely before they were demolished.
Currently, he is exploring new paths combining photography, video art and new media with which he continues to reflect on landscape decomposition, the points of no return, the sublime and irrevocable return to the organic world. He has received more than 150 national and international awards and his work has been exhibited throughout the world, in solo exhibitions and the most prestigious art fairs. His most notorious awards include the 2018 HIPA International Photography Award in Dubai, the 2009 Generation Award and the 2011 Short Film Contest awarded by Caja Madrid, Unicaja Photography Contest Award and the Association 76 Madrid Autumn Salon of Sculptures and Paintings.

MAX MITENKOV (Belarus) – Artist and Illustrator. Film, illustrator VFX, and Games. His main skills are Keyframe Concept Art and Environment. Highly skilled in Photoshop, Unreal Engine 4, 3d Max, Substance Designer and Painter. An artist to be reckoned with, using new tools and techniques and skilfully applying them to his production.

Crypto Art Island takes place at Xapo Bank, One Grand Casemates Square, Gibraltar, GX11 1AA from Saturday, April 30 through to Wednesday, May 4, from 10am to 6pm CET daily.

There will be a VIP opening on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 6pm to 9pm CET.

To find out more, apply for a VIP invitation or submit work as an NFT artist please contact: info@cryptoartisland.com or visit: https://cryptoartisland.com/

About CryptoArt Island
Europe’s First NFT Art Fair “Crypto Art Island - Gibraltar Edition” in collaboration with Wise.Art. Presenting 25 world-renowned NFT artists exhibiting exclusive NFTs for investment opportunity. The event put the emphasis on crypto art, and invites NFT investors and collectors from around the world to join us for the physical auction at Xapo Bank, Gibraltar. The event is also online.

Press and Investor Relations
Crypto Art Island
Company Contact: Joëlle Dinnage
Co-Founder: contact@joelledinnage.com
Tel: +44(0)7825443925

Press contact Crypto Art Island:
Sarah Pracey, Pracey PR // sarah@praceypr.com // +44(0)7985112777
Joëlle Dinnage // contact@joelledinnage.com // +44(0)7825443925

Tokenframe:
For more information, visit https://tokenframe.com/ or follow Tokenframe on Twitter ahead of their official launch on February 22.

About WISeKey
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:
WISeKey International Holding Ltd
Company Contact: Carlos Moreira
Chairman & CEO
Tel: +41 22 594 3000
info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)
Contact: Lena Cati
The Equity Group Inc.
Tel: +1 212 836-9611
lcati@equityny.com

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.


