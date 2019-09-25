Gibernau won't return to MotoE next season

came out of his racing retirement to contest the inaugural campaign of the electric-based series with Pons, and currently sits 10th in the standings after four of six races.

The 46-year-old says he has been "completely 100 percent satisfied" with his MotoE adventure - but when asked whether he would stay in 2020, said: "No, I go back home [to be] with my baby.

"I'm enjoying it. The results, for me, I don't care, I can be first or last, it's another situation for me, I'm just enjoying, and I'm happy to be here."

Gibernau's MotoE foray came after a decade on the sidelines following his MotoGP retirement in 2009, and the Spaniard says he wasn't expecting to be as capable as he is.

"Still I'm not ready [to race like before]. I don't train, I come directly to the race just to have fun.

"I'm surprised that I'm quite competitive - I thought maybe I was not going to be so competitive, but it's good to be competitive and every time I learn a little bit more."

De Puniet said him staying on the grid will "for sure" depend on whether he can wrap his head around the Energica Ego Corse bike.

"I would like to be fast and competitive, because if I decide to come here it's to be competitive, and at the moment I'm not competitive.

"I really want to find a way to ride this bike in Valencia, because to stay in this situation is no point for me and for the team.

Meanwhile, Aprilia MotoGP tester - third in the MotoE standings - says he is "keen to continue".

"So once the calendar comes out and we’re able to sit my Aprilia contract and commitments, and the One Energy [MotoE team] commitments, then we can commit to this. I’m keen to do it, so let’s see if it happens," Smith told Motorsport.com.

The Briton would be unavailable, however, should he be drafted in by KTM as a MotoGP replacement for .

