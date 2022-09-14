Gibbon on the loose after escaping from zoo

The gibbon escaped from Paignton Zoo

A gibbon remains on the loose in Devon after escaping from a local zoo.

Paignton Zoo evacuated visitors and staff as it launched a desperate hunt for the ape - which is capable of swinging through trees at 35mph.

The zoo had only just opened its doors to the public on Wednesday following a two-week closure because of an avian flu outbreak.

But just a few hours into the grand reopening, the gibbon had absconded.

The zoo immediately went into lockdown, issuing an "amber alert" and evacuating the grounds.

A witness said: "I gather it was a large gibbon. A staff member told me it wasn't dangerous so it was amber alert."

Another said: "We have all been evacuated now but there's zoo workers running around like crazy".

Gibbons - which stand around two-foot tall - do not normally pose a threat to humans, however, like any wild animal they can become aggressive when they believe they are in danger.

The apes use their booming voices to warn off intruders - one of the loudest calls of any primate.

A Paignton Zoo spokesperson said: "Earlier today, a gibbon escaped from its enclosure here at Paignton Zoo.

"As a precautionary measure zoo visitors have been evacuated from the area in accordance with our well-rehearsed escaped animal procedure.

"Zoo staff regularly carry out escape drills and follow a strict protocol for dealing with events such as this.

"Staff are currently working to return the animal to its home."