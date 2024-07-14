Giants and Twins meet, winner takes 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (54-41, second in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (46-50, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (5-3, 5.18 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Giants: Blake Snell (0-3, 7.85 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -125, Twins +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

San Francisco is 46-50 overall and 27-22 in home games. Giants hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

Minnesota is 54-41 overall and 27-23 in road games. The Twins have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 24 doubles and 13 home runs for the Giants. Jorge Soler is 10-for-41 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan Jeffers leads Minnesota with 14 home runs while slugging .472. Carlos Correa is 11-for-38 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by one run

Twins: 6-4, .309 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Jose Miranda: 10-Day IL (back), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Martin: 10-Day IL (oblique), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (abductor), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press