Giants suspend S Kamrin Moore after domestic violence arrest

The New York Giants announced on Monday that they have suspended safety Kamrin Moore “pending further investigation” after the 22-year-old was arrested over the weekend in Linden, New Jersey, in an alleged domestic violence incident.

Knocked unconscious, stepped on neck

Via NJ.com, Moore has been charged with third-degree aggravated assault for punching a woman and knocking her unconscious; he also allegedly stepped on her neck and applied pressure.

The incident happened outside his home last Thursday night.

The New York Giants suspended safety Kamrin Moore on Monday; Moore was arrested for aggravated assault on Saturday. (AP)

The alleged victim was brought to the hospital by a friend. Police described “bruising, swelling and abrasions” visible on her neck and face.

A probable cause affidavit filed with the Union County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s office said the woman and Moore met in January and began dating.

The woman said she sent Moore multiple text messages on Thursday night, but when he did not respond she went to his home and was confronted by a second woman, who approached her car.

The two women began fighting, and according to the affidavit Moore watched as they fought, until the complainant fell to the ground.

That is when Moore allegedly became physical, stepping on the complainant’s neck. When she got up, she began yelling at Moore and pushed him. He responded by punching her in the face with a closed fist, knocking her unconscious.

Police were not called to the scene; the alleged victim went to police on Saturday night to file her complaint.

A sixth-round draft pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2018, but was released out of training camp and claimed off waivers by the Giants. He played in two games last year, seeing seven snaps on defense and three on special teams.

