Giants stars Malik Nabers, Dexter Lawrence label team 'soft' after blowout loss to Bucs

After turning to Tommy DeVito as his starting quarterback following Daniel Jones' benching and eventual release over the past week, New York Giants coach Brian Daboll said he was counting on the second-year passer to recreate the "spark" he ignited last season in his memorable rookie run.

On Sunday, however, it was more of the same for the NFL's lowest-scoring offense and a franchise now tied for the league's worst record at 2-9.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rolled to a 30-7 win over the Giants as DeVito threw for just 189 yards and took four sacks. After the game, multiple Giants standouts vented their frustration with the organization.

"It ain't the quarterback," said rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, who led the Giants with six catches for 64 yards. "Same outcome when we had DJ at quarterback.

"I don't know what it is," Nabers added when asked to identify the team's problem. "Everybody know better than me. … I know I'm tired of losing."

Nabers also described the team's performance as "soft as (expletive)." Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence also ridiculed New York's toughness on the day.

“We played soft, and they beat the (expletive) out of us today,” Lawrence told reporters after the game.

The Buccaneers scored on five of their first six possessions to race out to a 30-0 lead over the Giants by the early third quarter. Four different players scored a rushing touchdown for Tampa Bay, while 11 recorded a reception. Devin Singletary's 1-yard score in the fourth quarter prevented New York from being shut out.

Jones was officially waived by the Giants on Saturday in what co-owner John Mara called a "mutual" decision. The sixth-year starter sought a separation after he was demoted and later buried on the depth chart behind DeVito, Drew Lock and Tim Boyle.

But with DeVito in the lineup, the Giants were sent to their sixth straight loss as the Buccaneers ended their own four-game skid.

Frustration with the offensive game plan seemed to boil over for Nabers, who wasn't targeted until the start of the third quarter.

"I mean, can’t do nothing," Nabers said. "Start getting the ball when it’s 30-0. What do you want me to do?”

Asked why he wasn't getting the ball earlier, Nabers turned the question back to his head coach.

“Talk to (Daboll) about that,” Nabers said. “They come up to me and ask me what plays I want, and that was that."

