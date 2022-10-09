Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win

  • New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) breaks away from Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
    1/13

    Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win

    New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) breaks away from Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
    2/13

    Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win

    New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
    3/13

    Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win

    New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) tackles New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the second half of an NFL football game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    4/13

    Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win

    Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) tackles New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the second half of an NFL football game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • New York Giants linebacker Carter Coughlin (52) tackles New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the second half of an NFL football game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    5/13

    Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win

    New York Giants linebacker Carter Coughlin (52) tackles New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the second half of an NFL football game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (82), second left, celebrates with team-mates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    6/13

    Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win

    New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (82), second left, celebrates with team-mates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (82), left, celebrates with team-mates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    7/13

    Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win

    New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (82), left, celebrates with team-mates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) gestures during the second quarter of an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    8/13

    Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win

    New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) gestures during the second quarter of an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) during an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    9/13

    Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win

    New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) during an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
    10/13

    Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win

    Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), left, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
    11/13

    Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win

    Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), left, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
  • Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) enters the field at the start of an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
    12/13

    Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) enters the field at the start of an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes the ball during an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
    13/13

    Giants spoil Packers international debut with 27-22 win

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes the ball during an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) breaks away from Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) tackles New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the second half of an NFL football game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
New York Giants linebacker Carter Coughlin (52) tackles New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the second half of an NFL football game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (82), second left, celebrates with team-mates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger (82), left, celebrates with team-mates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) gestures during the second quarter of an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (80) is tackled by Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) during an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13), left, celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) enters the field at the start of an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes the ball during an NFL game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
·4 min read

LONDON (AP) Saquon Barkley took a direct snap and ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the New York Giants' 27-22 comeback victory over the Packers on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, spoiling Green Bay's international debut.

Aaron Rodgers drove the Packers to the 6-yard line, but his pass on fourth-and-goal was swatted down at the line of scrimmage by safety Xavier McKinney with just over a minute left.

After Giants punter Jamie Gillan ran out of the end zone for a safety, the Packers (3-2) got the ball back and set up a desperation pass, but Rodgers was sacked by Oshane Ximines at the Green Bay 29, fumbling as the clock ran out.

The Giants (4-1) scored 17 unanswered points in the second half as Daniel Jones, playing on a sprained ankle, led three scoring drives to erase a 20-10 deficit. It's the Giants' best start since 5-0 in 2009 and matches their win total from last season (4-13).

Gary Brightwell's 2-yard touchdown tied the score at 20-20 to complete a 15-play, 91-yard drive with just over 10 minutes to play. On the drive, Jones scrambled for two first downs - after carrying just once in the first half for 3 yards.

Rodgers threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns, but couldn't get any points on the board in the second half. Rodgers connected with Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis for first-half scoring strikes.

The Giants entered the game as the NFL's top rushing offense, but struggled to run the ball early, falling behind 17-3 after Lazard's 4-yard touchdown reception and Lewis' 2-yard catch in the end zone when Rodgers found the veteran tight end wide open.

Early on, Jones seemed to be limited by his sprained ankle and wasn't a threat to run in the first half. Barkley then took a direct snap for a 40-yard gain to the Giants 38, bringing the offense to life, and the Giants used some trickery to get the ball in the end zone.

From the shotgun, Jones ran right, pitched it to Barkley, who then pitched to Daniel Bellinger. The rookie tight end avoided a tackle and ran it in to close the gap to 17-10.

But 1:15 on the clock was enough for Rodgers to lead the Packers into field-goal range. Mason Crosby connected from 48 yards as time expired in the half to give the Packers a 20-10 lead.

Barkley, who briefly left the game with a shoulder issue, finished with 70 yards on 13 carries. Jones carried 10 times for 37 yards.

Jones completed 21 of 27 passes for 217 yards.

Randall Cobb led Green Bay with seven receptions for 99 yards.

TRAVEL PACK

Unlike most London games, the crowd Sunday was distinctively green or blue - mostly the former. Typically, fans come dressed in whatever team jersey they have, regardless of who is playing. Not this time. Midwest accents were apparent on public transportation to the stadium, though British fans still comprise the overwhelming majority of the crowd. The reliability of traveling Packers fans is the main reason why Green Bay was the last NFL team to play an international game - other teams never wanted to give up a home game against the Packers.

British and European fans are buzzing about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's comments Saturday. At a fan forum in London, Goodell mentioned the idea of a full European division of teams: ''That's part of what we're doing. We're trying to sort of see, could you have multiple locations in Europe where you could have an NFL franchise, because it would be easier as a division.''

He said London could ''undoubtedly'' support two franchises, not just one.

In 2007, the Giants beat the Miami Dolphins 13-10 in the first regular-season game played in London.

INJURIES

Giants: FB Chris Myarick walked off after Barkley's 40-yard run in the second quarter with an ankle injury. DL Leonard Williams was inactive with a knee injury.

Packers: WR Christian Watson left with a hamstring injury in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Giants: Host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday; bye in Week 9.

Packers: The New York Jets visit Lambeau Field on Sunday; bye in Week 14.

---

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Latest Stories

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • AFC North clash, Cowboys vs. Rams highlight Week 5 NFL games

    Bengals-Ravens is this weekends can't-miss game while the Eagles and Cowboys look to continue their winning ways before a crucial Week 6 head-to-head matchup.

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Senators' Stutzle, Canadiens' Caufield among NHLers set for breakout seasons

    Whether they're looking for a new contract or trying to emerge from a sophomore slump, every season there are young players who shine across the NHL. Here's a look at seven athletes poised for breakout seasons. COLE CAUFIELD, MONTREAL CANADIENS Heading into last season, Caufield was a favourite to win the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie. But, his campaign got off to a disastrous start with just one goal in his first 30 games and the right-winger was demoted to the American Hockey League

  • Schneider has impressed since being named Blue Jays interim manager last July

    TORONTO — Three months into the job as interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and John Schneider appears to have settled into the job quite nicely. Winning games out of the gate helped with the transition. Earning a playoff berth didn't hurt either. It has all been part of Schneider's long journey with the organization that drafted him in 2002. "I try to take a step back every now and then and realize how fortunate I am and (that) basically I couldn't ask for a better group to work with," Schn