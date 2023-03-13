Giants re-sign punter Gillan and long snapper Kreiter

FILE - New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The New York Giants have kept their special teams unit together, re-signing punter Jamie Gillan and long snapper Casey Kreiter. The Giants announced the signing on Monday, March 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, FIle) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have kept their special teams unit together, re-signing punter Jamie Gillan and long snapper Casey Kreiter.

The Giants announced the signings on Monday.

Gillian averaged a career-best 46.8 yards on 74 punts last season, his first with the Giants. He also served as the holder for placekicker Graham Gano, who hit 29 of 32 field goals attempts and 32 of 34 extra points.

Kreiter was signed by the Giants in 2020 after spending the previous four seasons with Denver. He played in all 19 games last season and he has not missed a game since the start of the 2017 season.

Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Gillan played in 44 games across three seasons with Cleveland, averaging 44.9 yards on 156 punts. He also spent time on the Buffalo Bills practice squad towards the end of the 2021 season.

Gillan and Kreiter were set to become free agents at the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

The Giants also re-signed guard Wyatt Davis, who was acquired on waivers in December.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL