Giants reportedly land Robbie Ray in trade that sends Mitch Haniger, Anthony DeSclafani to Mariners

Callie Lawson-Freeman
·Contributing writer
·1 min read
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 31: Robbie Ray #38 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on March 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners have agreed on a trade that will send former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to the Giants for outfielder Mitch Haniger and right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Mariners are also reportedly working on a second trade with the Tampa Bay Rays that will involve an exchange of major-league position players and cash, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

This story will be updated.