Giants reportedly land Robbie Ray in trade that sends Mitch Haniger, Anthony DeSclafani to Mariners
The San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners have agreed on a trade that will send former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to the Giants for outfielder Mitch Haniger and right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The Mariners are also reportedly working on a second trade with the Tampa Bay Rays that will involve an exchange of major-league position players and cash, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
This story will be updated.